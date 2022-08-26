Paddy Considine’s Best Roles Before House of The Dragon 

Pride

If you haven’t seen Pride, stop what you’re doing and put it on immediately. Based on the incredible true story of the lesbian and gay activists who supported families suffering due to the 1984 British miner’s strike, the film is about as heart-warming as you can get. The stellar cast is a who’s who of top notch British talent (Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy and Joseph Gilgun to name a few) and Considine is a safe pair of hands as Dai Donovan, a leader of the men’s union and a true leader for the community in breaking down long held prejudices. He may be outshone in the entertainment stakes by an incredible performance from an exuberant Dominic West, but he is as wonderful as ever in this life-affirming crowd pleaser.

How to Build a Girl

Another string to Considine’s bow is ‘people’s lovely dads’. How to Build a Girl, the movie based on Caitlin Moran’s semi-autobiographical novel, might be the zenith of these. He plays the dad of fledgling teenage music journo Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein). While the movie is about Johanna’s journey from creative ambitious teen to arsehole critic and back, her betrayal of her dad (who dreams of being a musician himself) and his unfailing support of her is a touching throughline. Considine is funny and likable and always eminently watchable. Variations on the above include protective and broken hearted dad in otherwise-awful teen grief-porn Now is Good and flirty new age guru neighbor in Submarine.

Le Donk and Scor-zay-zee

Considine actually has a long history with music, including a stint in a band with Shane Meadows, so he is perfect as Le Donk, a roadie and failed musician (we’re not implying Considine himself is ‘failed’ musically, to be clear) who is mentoring the young rapper Scor-zay-zee and generally being a bit of an arse. In the vein of This is Spinal Tap, it’s a mockumentary with Shane Meadows playing himself as the director and the Artic Monkeys performing and appearing too. Le Donk is strange, misguided, petulant and a fairly terrible ex-partner to his pregnant former girlfriend Olivia (Olivia Colman). Still it’s actually a redemptive journey and a very funny one at that, culminating with a killer performance from Scor-zay-zee and a bizarre one from Le Donk, singing: “Just calm down Deirdre Barlow, Just calm down Stephen Hawkings, Just calm down Tinky Winky, Just calm down Mork and Mindy…”

In America

Although his co-stars Samantha Morton and Djimon Hounsou got the Oscar odds for their performances in In America, Considine shines in his role as a bereaved father trying to make a new life with his family in Jim Sheridan’s semi-autobiographical tear-jerker. Johnny Sullivan (Considine) gets into America via Canada on a tourist visa with his wife Sarah (Morton) and his two daughters (incredible performances from young actresses Sarah Bolger and Emma Bolger) following the death of his son Frankie. The loss of Frankie dominates as the family try to make a fresh start in New York and Considine’s performance is terse and tense as he tries to provide for his family and navigate his own grief. Like many of Considine’s roles, it isn’t a breezy watch, but it is wonderful (tissues recommended for viewings).

Hot Fuzz

The second in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, Hot Fuzz has cemented itself as a British comedy classic since its release in 2007. We all know the plot by now, (but as a refresher) PC Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) is a fish out of water police officer sent to rural Gloucestershire and is partnered up with the incompetent PC Danny Butterman (Nick Frost). Pretty much as soon as he arrives local residents start getting bumped off and Angel tries to solve the murders with help from the (initially reluctant) local police force, including Considine as one of the detective ‘Andys’. “It’s alright Andy, it’s just Bolognese!” may take the crown for the best line in Hot Fuzz; shouted by Considine in a supermarket shootout as the other ‘Andy’ Rafe Spall attempts to avenge his partner’s (Dolmio) injuries. See also The World’s End, where he rejoins Pegg, Frost and Wright for an out-of-this-world pub crawl.

Peaky Blinders

Like most Peaky Blinders villains, Series 3’s Father John Hughes is not a subtle creation. (See also: Adrien Brody’s matchstick-and-scenery-chewing Italian mobster in Series 4.) Despite that, Considine manages to ground his sickening character in a performance based on quiet assuredness. An Irish paedophile priest with friends in high places, Hughes symbolises the rot in the establishment that Tommy Shelby – at that stage – was still attempting to join. Few in Peaky Blinders can boast of rattling Tommy, but Father Hughes does it when he casually announces that he and his MP acquaintance will be visiting the Shelby orphanage after hours to visit the “little creatures”. He also requires keys to the place and a private office on the grounds. Using a gentle Irish accent (Considine’s father was Irish), Father Hughes represents the very worst of the Catholic church, and one of the Shelby family’s nastiest antagonists.