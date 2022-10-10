House of the Dragon: Aemond and Daemon’s Budding Rivalry Explained

With sword in hand, and swift of foot, Aemond is in the midst of a practice melee with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)… and he’s winning. Dominating, really. From certain angles, he even looks to be the spitting image of Smith’s Prince Daemon during the first three episodes of House of the Dragon, back when the Rogue Prince was at the full height of his chaotic power and his silvery long locks flowed past his shoulders. Now roughly 20 years later, Aemond could be his doppelgänger if not for the eyepatch.

That sliver of cloth, a token of Jace and Luke’s familial love from six years earlier, casts an instantly more sinister shadow over his countenance. It’s reminiscent of villains from 19th century novels like Alexandre Dumas’ The Three Musketeers. And Mitchell’s performance does nothing to disabuse you of that notion with the actor seemingly taking a page from the late Sir Christopher Lee, who famously played the cycloptic Rochefort in Richard Lester’s classic adaptation of Dumas.

Aemond may still be grateful for owning the largest dragon in the world, but an eye isn’t the only thing he lost on Driftmark. Gone is the uncertainty and perhaps a yearning for acceptance. The Aemond we meet in a courtyard knows exactly what he is: cold-blooded; domineering; a killer waiting to claim his first victim. And when he acknowledges Jace and Luke by announcing, “Nephews,” it is with a hard, unblinking stare and mirthless smile. He might as well be a reptile.

Like Daemon before him, Aemond was born as a second son to a man who would be king—or at least should be in Aemond’s case, and as told to him quite often by his mother. So by the time we meet Aemond as a young adult, he already knows he’ll never sit the Iron Throne. In addition to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and her strong, strong lads, there’s his own brother, and presumably his brother’s children (poor Helaena is already expecting). There’s no place for Aemond in this line of succession. So he sharpens his sword instead.

It’s a song we’ve heard before, but what’s remarkable about House of the Dragon’s structure is how in only eight episodes, the showrunners and cast have made us feel the weight of time and these lived experiences. When the series began, and Daemon and Viserys were younger men, Daemon being the restless agitator, and the chaotic joker in the deck, was fun. The Targaryens’ power was unimpeachable, and the worst Daemon seemed to be able to do was get up to some mischief by slaughtering freaky pirates on the Stepstones while his brother held court.

But in only five episodes since those wars concluded, the hour has grown late. Viserys lies on death’s door. This reality has dulled his mind by sharpening his gravitas to a nigh Shakespearean degree. Viserys at last sees how his inability to truly favor his daughter’s claim or his wife’s family has left the realm divided. Now it’s only a single heartbeat away from civil war.