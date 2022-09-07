Like Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon? You’ll Love Her in Tim Minchin Series Upright 

Playing a Targaryen is a tall order. Actors need both regal composure and would-burn-you-alive-if-you-put-a-foot-wrong unpredictability. They have to be fierce, boil with power, and somehow look convincing soaring into a scene on the back of a dragon while wearing a questionable wig.

Playing a Targaryen princess is an even taller order because actors have to do all of the above while also being about 12 years old. (Okay, 15 to 18 in the TV shows). Happily, House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock, who plays the young Rhaenyra, is more than up to that challenge – as anybody who saw her in 2019 series Upright will already know.

Upright is by no means Alcock’s first acting job, the 22-year-old has already racked up major roles on Australian TV including spy thriller Pine Gap, Starz crime series The Gloaming and serial killer drama Reckoning. Upright though, is Alcock’s first co-lead and the first show to really prove what she’s capable of on screen. In the words of her co-star Tim Minchin, “There’s never been a character this big for a young woman on Australian television. She has to be funny and gutsy and sad and broken and belligerent and resilient and vulnerable.” As Meg in Upright, Alcock’s all that and more.

A Sky-Foxtel co-production due to air its second run in December 2022, Upright series one is an eight-episode road trip set along the 1,600 mile journey from Adelaide to Perth. (Fans of The Tourist’s vast, desert landscapes and unique Australian small towns should definitely apply.) It was co-created and co-written by comedian, actor and musician Tim Minchin, who plays Lucky Flynn. Lucky’s been estranged from his family for years when he’s called home to visit his dying mother on the other side of Australia. He sets out for the long drive and quickly crosses paths with teenage runaway Meg.