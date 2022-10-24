House of the Dragon: That Aemond and Vhagar Change Was a Mistake

For in the seires, it turned out to not be murder at all when Aemond led his dragon to the beheading of Arrax; it was bullying game gone awry—a mistake and misunderstanding that forces the realm into war. Once again the writers room of House of the Dragon has shifted what was on the page cold, calculated actions by its characters into a tragi-comedy of errors. This is a mistake.

In the book, Aemond Targaryen knew exactly what he was doing when he sought Lord Baratheon’s leave to chase his nephew to the skies with the largest dragon in the world—even as the book is a historical text (so technically no one was up there but the two Targaryens), Aemond never makes excuses or begs pardon for a bit of horseplay. Aemond still thirsted for revenge over the eye that was taken from him, and if his sweet, strong nephew would not acquiesce and remove his own eye on the floor of Storm End’s great hall, then he would have them both fed to his dragon and the waters of Shipbreaker Bay.

For the record, this is entirely in keeping with how young adult Aemond has been sharply drawn by Mitchell in only three episodes. Leaning into the melodramatic imagery of his eye-patched appearance, the TV show’s Aemond is the ultimate distillation of what Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) said in the very first episode: “It’s been 70 years since King Maegor’s end. These knights are as green as summer grass. None of them have known real war.”

One generation further removed from even that, Aemond is the final culmination of this callow outgrowth of privilege and a false sense of invulnerability. He hungers for war, even telling Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) in his first scene as an adult that he doesn’t give a damn about jousting or tourneys; he wants to put real blood on his sword. And the contempt with which his one eye burrows into his “STRONG nephews” later in that same episode tells us exactly whose blood he wants to wet the blade.

The House of the Dragon creators even heighten this fact by having Aemond literally pattern his entire style and hair after Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), a boyish rogue’s copy of a rogue. Although at least Daemon knows what it is to go to war and leave the safety of his castle, and even his dragon, along the Stepstones. Aemond never has, and so when the opportunity to murder the target of his fury arises, he takes it with callous disregard of the consequences.

… But that is not how it plays out on the show. Instead Aemond is revealed to only be just joshing with Lucerys, presumably in an intended echo of Lucerys participating in the prank of gifting young Aemond a pig and calling it the Pink Dread. When Vhagar gets red in her eye because Arrax tagged her, we hear Aemond repeatedly cry, “No, no, noooo, Vhagar!” as she pursues and slaughters his nephew.