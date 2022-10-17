House of the Dragon: The Tragedy of Aegon II and Alicent Hightower

Alicent finally addressed her father’s callousness head-on in tonight’s episode, “The Green Council.” She told him “our hearts were never one,” and that she was never more than a pawn in his game. Coldest of all though is how Otto fails to deny this; he just smiles, “And I made you a queen.” He goaded Alicent into a position of supreme power and privilege—so supreme that she and her father’s sycophants were perfectly placed to steal the Iron Throne and plunge Westeros into the abyss of civil war.

So it’s strange she does not see how history is repeating itself when she insists to her father (and in the very same scene!) that they’ll place Aegon the Conqueror’s original Valyrian steel crown on her son’s head. It will breed a sense of tradition and ancient majesty in her son, a boy she has convinced herself is “the prince who was promised.”

Of course anyone who knows her son should recognize this is no hero of prophecy. As played in adulthood by Tom Glynn-Carney, Aegon is a mess. On his best days he bothers no one at all but his liver by vanishing into his cups—albeit that often invites the disgust of his grandfather, as we saw in the seventh episode, “Driftmark.” On horrifically worse ones, his libidinous urges make him a rapist, likely many times over. Alicent is aware of this, hiding the horrors she learns about with Moon Tea and gold, and all while she pulls her seven-pointed star closer to her chest.

What she doesn’t know about, however, is all the bastards Aegon has apparently fathered along King’s Landing’s Silk Road (the red light district). We get a glimpse of it in tonight’s episode when his Kingsguard spot one of Aegon’s many bastards with the silvery hair of a Targaryen consigned to the bowels of hell; the child is in a seedy tavern where orphans are dehumanized and forced to fight to the death.

It’s doubtful Aegon cares about that, nor gave thought to the question of whether the mother was a willing prostitute or an unwilling child sent to rouse him from his bed. As he confesses to younger brother Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), he is unfit to be king. And Aemond does not disagree. If they both had it their way, the elder would be halfway to Lys where a short but luxuriant life awaited in the pleasure houses.

So why does he end “The Green Council” with a crown on his head? Because in spite of Alicent’s newfound awareness about her father’s reptilian nature, and her insistence that she is a better person, Alicent really is her father’s daughter. She wants a crown on Aegon’s head because she’s willing to deceive herself into believing that this is the right thing to do. Despite Viserys ignoring Aegon for the boy’s entire life, and the king remaining adamant that his daughter will be Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, Alicent will pretend that on his deathbed and under the influence of Milk of the Poppy, that Viserys really wanted her child to be king. Because if he didn’t, what was all her own suffering as queen consort for?