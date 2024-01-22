Netflix Has Lined Up the Next Two UK-set Harlan Coben Book Adaptations

Mr Richard Armitage, book the kitchen fitters and treat yourself to one of those taps that dispenses sparkling water, because you’re about to get paid. Netflix has confirmed that two new UK-set Harlan Coben adaptations are on the way, from the team behind Fool Me Once, Stay Close and The Stranger.

Next up for the Coben book-to-screen treatment in the UK is Missing You. Published in 2014, it’s the story of police detective Kat Donovan, whose life – in true Harlan Coben tradition – is turned upside down when her missing fiancé Josh (it was Jeff in the book) suddenly reappears on a dating site. Expect secrets, intrigue and grisly deaths to play out against a backdrop of expansive Carrera marble kitchen islands, Heals sofas, and £80k Range Rovers.

No cast has yet been announced for Missing You, but filming starts in spring 2024 so we can expect to hear who’ll be in it soon. If tradition is being followed, then Harlan Coben one-man-band Richard Armitage will be somewhere in the mix (so far he’s played Adam in The Stranger, Ray in Stay Close and Joe in Fool Me Once), and the new series will air in very early 2025. As Coben told RadioTimes.com in December 2023, he and the production team are keen to fill Netflix’s January 1st New Year’s hangover TV boxset slot.

Following in Missing You’s wake will be an adaptation of Coben’s 2019 novel Run Away, about a man who attempts to rescue his eldest daughter from a life of addiction and abuse. There’s no filming date, and obviously no cast announcements yet on that one, but we might expect it to start in early 2025 ready for a January 2026 air date.