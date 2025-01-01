Harlan Coben’s Missing You Ending Explained: Who Killed Clint Donovan?

When the guilt of corruption became too much for Clint to bear, he tried to stop working for Calligan and broke up with Parker, but fatefully, Aqua witnessed them together, which led to Clint’s death that very night.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

Why Did Aqua Steal Brendon’s Phone?

For an end-of-episode plot twist, is the real answer, but the in-world answer is that she’d overheard Brendon planning to report Josh to the police (because he wrongly but understandably thought he was involved in his mother’s disappearance) and wanted to protect Josh because he’d protected her on the night of Clint’s murder.

Why Did Josh Disappear?

Because he couldn’t cope with the guilt of having accidentally killed Kat’s beloved father (see above). Josh loved Kat dearly, yet thought that disappearing out of her life without a word of explanation would be the best course of action. He wiped himself from the internet, changed his name to Reggie Cross, got arrested after a bar fight in Scotland, had a baby daughter named Sadie with another woman who later died, and moved to a beautiful loch-side cottage with his little girl and her maternal grandfather. That’s where he’s been for the past decade.

So Josh Was Never on the Dating App?

No, that was all just a huge coincidence. The same catfishing operation who had kidnapped Rishi Magari – the missing person Kat was investigating – happened to have also chosen a photograph of her ex-fiancé to use as part of their scam. When Kat matched with the fake profile they’d set up, they weren’t expecting her to know the man in the photo and so that’s why they (in the guise of Josh) told her it wasn’t a good idea for them to talk and blocked her on the app.

What Was Titus’ Operation?

It was an extensive catfishing scam that involved multiple of his goons chatting to vulnerable, wealthy people on an online dating app called Melody Cupid. Titus (Steve Pemberton) and his gang had created false identities on the app using photographs stolen from deactivated Facebook accounts, and used those to target widows and widowers. Once on the hook, they would arrange to meet their mark and then hold them hostage in the stables of Titus’ farm, forcing them to make large bank transfers in Titus’ favour and then killing them and burning their bodies when they’d stolen all the money they could. That’s what they did to neuroscience professor Rishi, and what they would have done to Brendon’s mother Dana if she hadn’t led her successful escape mission.

Why Didn’t We Hear Any More From Brendon’s Aunt Clara and Uncle Arty?

Probably because Missing You only had five episodes to do everything, so some plot threads were left dangling. It was obvious that Brendon’s aunt and uncle were in on the scam against Dana. Brendon’s Aunt Clara lied to him that she’d spoken to his mother on the phone from Costa Rica, and his Uncle Arty lied about Dana buying a house abroad and marrying her dating app boyfriend. We didn’t see either of them get justice, but now that Dana is free and reunited with Brendon, hopefully that’s exactly what happened next.