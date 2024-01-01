Fool Me Once Ending Explained: Who Killed Joe and Claire, & What Were the Burketts Hiding?

The footage was digitally manipulated by Izabelle and Luka – employees of the Burkett family. They faked Joe (Richard Armitage) entering the playroom and cuddling little Lily by dressing Luka in one of Joe’s shirts and then digitally replacing Luka’s head with Joe’s from footage taken at his wedding to Maya (the clue was there all along in Maya’s flashbacks to her wedding, which showed Joe turning his head to look at her in the exact same way as he had on the Nanny Cam footage).

Izabelle and Luka were paid to pull the trick by Judith Burkett (Joanna Lumley), who suspected Maya of having killed Joe and wanted to unhinge her so that she might make a mistake and reveal her role in Joe’s death. They did it for the money, and for loyalty to the family because they’d been told that Maya had harmed Joe. They survived, and were last seen being abandoned in a remote location by Maya’s friend Shane.

Maya’s friend’s ex-husband also hacked the Nanny Cams in order to spy on his ex-wife, but he had nothing to do with the fake footage of Joe.

Who Killed Claire Walker?

Joe Burkett staged a break-in at Claire’s home and fatally shot her using the secret Glock 17 handgun Maya kept hidden in her gun safe. Claire worked for Joe’s family firm and was planning to leak evidence she had uncovered, which proved that the Burkett family were knowingly falsifying pharmaceutical trial results in order to profit from releasing dangerous drugs onto the market. She’d discovered the malfeasance while working for Corey the Whistle, whom she convinced not to release the audio of Maya’s military mission video in exchange for helping him expose the Burketts’ wrongdoing. Joe learned that Claire was planning to blow the whistle and silenced her to protect his and Burkett family’s reputation.

Who killed Joe Burkett?

His wife, Captain Maya Stern, in revenge for the murder of her sister Claire. Maya suspected Joe of having killed Claire while she was on duty overseas in the army, and didn’t believe the break-in cover-story. She knew that Joe had access to her hidden handgun, and so fired a bullet from it and asked her Military Police friend Shane to test it against the bullet used to kill Claire. When Shane confirmed that both bullets had come from the same gun, Maya knew that Joe had killed her sister. She lured him to a public park, and swapped the handgun in the safe with a decommissioned one that she kept on display. When Joe produced the gun and tried to shoot Maya with it, he didn’t know he had the decommissioned weapon and she had the real gun, which she used to shoot him dead. Her only witness was ‘Rambo’, one of the boys on bikes in the park on whom she tried to pin Joe’s murder.

The 1996 Flashback and Theo Mora’s Death

In 1996, Joe, Andrew, Charlie Swain and two other pupils at the Franklin Biddle Academy celebrated a football win by ‘hazing’ scholarship boy and football star Theo Mora. To Joe though, who was fiercely jealous of Theo’s popularity, brains and talent, it wasn’t about fun. He tied Theo to a chair and poured vodka down his throat through a funnel until Theo had a seizure and died. The others agreed to a pact never to reveal what had happened, but the guilt took its toll on Joe’s brother Andrew Burkett, who wanted to come clean about what they’d done, and was killed for it.