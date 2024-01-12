Next Harlan Coben Book TV Adaptation Confirmed (and It’s a First)

What makes Just One Look a first for Netflix’s Harlan Coben-based shows is that it’s already been made into a TV series once before, and not too long ago.

In 2017, French TV channel TF1 aired a six-part adaptation of the book starring Virginie Ledoyen in the lead role of Eva, a forest ranger who receives a mysterious photograph in the post, showing a group of strangers including her husband at a much younger age. He denies having anything to do with it, and promptly disappears, which leads Eva into a perilous investigation involving gangsters and long-buried secrets.

Despite having a great lead in Ledoyen, the 2017 series is far from the best Coben TV adaptation, so perhaps this Polish remake of the same story will be a little less Scooby Doo and a little more believable. They could certainly devote a bit more budget to the 20-years-earlier flashback wigs, for one.

As for the next English-language, UK-set adaptation from producers Nicola Schindler, Richard Fee and writer Danny Brocklehurst (the team behind The Five, Safe, The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once), there’s also more to come. Coben told RadioTimes.com:

“There’s no doubt that if Netflix wants us back, which hopefully everyone watching will make this happen, I’ll be working with Nicola [Shindler], Richard [Fee] and Danny [Brocklehurst] on at least another one or two. We want to keep this going, we love this kind of yearly thing if we can.

“We skipped last year but we’d love to try doing it where we have that New Year’s Day release for everybody, they can watch us hungover and we can join them in the new year.”