More Doctor Who Spinoffs on the Way?

An MCU-style Whoniverse – one giant pulsating Cthulhu-like Doctor Who monster with multiple tentacles and limbs stretching in every direction – has always been the plan. Showrunner Russell T Davies has made no secret of that. He wants Doctor Who to be everything, everywhere, all at once, and why shouldn’t it be?

The first part of that plan was officially announced at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. A five-part miniseries entitled The War Between the Land and the Sea is about to go into production, starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. It’ll be available to watch in 2025 on BBC One and Disney+.

So (drums fingernails on desk) what else you got? According to the SDCC 2024 diary from Bad Wolf’s Julie Gardner, published as part of the latest edition of Doctor Who Magazine, there are plans. Or at least hints of teases of plans. In Gardner’s entry for Thursday July 25 she writes:

“7.30 p.m. Russell and I have dinner with the BBC – Nick Lambon, commissioning editor, and Lesley Bailey. But, hush, spoilers…”