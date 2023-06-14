Welcome to the Year of David Tennant!

Ahsoka – August 23rd, Disney+

Tennant isn’t just bringing us one long-awaited role reprisal in 2023 – fans were also delighted to discover that he will once again voice the Droid Master Huyang in the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka. We last saw Huyang back in the fifth series of Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2012, in which he taught the Jedi younglings to construct their lightsabers before they helped to rescue the former Jedi Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson, Luke Cage) from pirates. Fans are already excited to see Huyang reunite with Ahsoka in this spin-off of The Mandalorian, in which she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi.

Doctor Who – November, BBC One

Not content with being just the tenth Doctor, Tennant will be returning to Doctor Who as the fourteenth Doctor for the three 60th anniversary specials this November, making the dreams of several gazillion Doctor Who fans come true in the process. Not only that, but he’ll be reuniting with Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, something we know should be impossible after the Doctor had to wipe her memory of him to save her life back in series four. The trailer also reveals a couple of classic Doctor Who monsters from a 1980 comic (Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors) and Neil Patrick Harris playing a creepy baddie many fans believe to be The Celestial Toymaker, a Who villain we haven’t seen on TV since the 1960s.

Rivals – Late 2023 or 2024, Disney+

There’s already quite the buzz about the upcoming remake of Jilly Coopers’ sexy and salacious 1988 novel Rivals, which depicts the fierce and cut-throat fight for control of an English television company. Tennant will star as the dastardly Lord Tony Baddingham, who goes head to head with Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell, His Dark Materials) for the prized ITV franchise, with the impressive cast also featuring Aidan Turner (Poldark), Danny Dyer (EastEnders) and Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) among many other familiar faces.

But Wait, There’s More…

You might have heard a familiar voice (spoiler alert: it’s David Tennant) narrating Spy in the Ocean, the BBC’s latest wildlife documentary which began airing on 4th June, which uses high-tech spy cams disguises as animals to capture unprecedented footage of species like manatees, sperm whales and sea lions.

You’ll hear Tennant’s voice in a couple of upcoming animated series too. Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy is co-creator of Standing By, a satirical animated comedy about a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels, which Tennant will star in alongside the legendary Glenn Close, Samira Wiley (Orange Is The New Black) and Levy himself. Meanwhile, ARK: The Animated Series is a sci-fi show based on the video game ARK: Survival Evolved, in which Tennant plays the antagonist, a mysterious scientist called Sir Edmund Rockwell, is due to be released later in 2023.

He’ll be continuing his run of playing iconic Shakespeare characters by taking on the titular role in Macbeth at the Donmar Warehouse in London this December, and selected cinemas are also continuing to show the NT Live recording of his most recent theatre performance, Professor John Halder, in C. P Taylor’s play about the rise of the Nazis, Good.