The Divisive Doctor Who Episode That Captures Everything Great About the Russell T Davies Era

Doctor Lite, Character Heavy

“Love & Monsters” was an early example of what Steven Moffat would later dub “Doctor Lite” episodes, stories more about the impact of the Doctor on those with whom they interact. In particular, showrunner and credited episode writer Russell T Davies and director Dan Zeff focus on Elton Pope (Marc Warren), a lonely young man who has wondered about the Doctor since a brief encounter with him as a child.

After seeing the Doctor again as an adult, Elton finds a support group, consisting of a motley collection of people who have encountered the Doctor. While this niche group, dubbed LINDA (London Investigation ‘N’ Detective Agency), does start out as a serious operation to gather information about the Doctor, it soon turns into more a social club. Not only does the group somehow become an Electric Light Orchestra cover band but Elton starts a romance with fellow member Ursula (Shirley Henderson).

That is, until Mr. Kennedy arrives and puts LINDA to work, pushing them to go on actual spy and reconnaissance missions to discover the whereabouts of the Doctor. At the same time, members start disappearing. By the end of the episode, we learn that Mr. Kennedy is the Abzorbaloff, who has been absorbing the members into his body and using the group as a means to trap and devour the Doctor himself.

If the evil alien plot clashes with the hangout storyline, well, that’s kind of the point. “Love & Monsters” isn’t really about the Doctor and his amazing adventures. Rather, it’s about the connections people form with one another, despite apparent differences. No one would expect a tight-laced middle-aged man like Mr. Skinner (Simon Greenall) to give attention to the hippy dippy young woman Bliss (Kathryn Drysdale, now a Bridgerton regular). But LINDA allows them to see one another as people, their differences notwithstanding.

The formation of the group underscores one of the chief themes of Doctor Who, the idea that humanity has much more in common than we do different. If we could simply see past our petty distinctions and work together, we’d live much better lives. Over and over, the Doctor tries to teach that lesson, but rarely has it been illustrated as well as with LINDA.

Those the Doctor Left Behind

Of course, Doctor Who has a long history of integrating humans into the Doctors’ adventures across space and time. Billie Piper‘s Rose Tyler, one of the most important companions in Doctor Who history, does make a brief appearance in “Love & Monsters.” But the episode isn’t about those who get to run off with the Doctor and witness amazing sights. It’s about everyone else.