Want to Watch The Toymaker’s Original Doctor Who Episodes? Sorry, Not Possible!

The new trailer for the Doctor Who anniversary specials has dropped, and with it the reveal that Neil Patrick Harris is going to be playing the specials’ Big Bad – The Toymaker. Many fans had already guessed this was coming, because Doctor Who fans have a sixth sense for determining precisely which camp villain in an elaborate outfit has trapped the Doctor in an elaborate mind game of his own devising.

But for those of us who can’t take one look at Neil Patrick Harris in a top hat and tails and immediately determine that he isn’t the Mind Robber or the Dream Lord or the War Lord or the Meddling Monk or a gender-flipped incarnation of the Rani or whoever Jinkx Monsoon is playing next season, a bit of explanation might be in order.

A bit of explanation and a lot of saying ‘Obviously, Doctor Who is 60 years old and things change and some elements that were of its time when broadcast are completely unacceptable now…’

So let’s get on with it.