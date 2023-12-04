Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Behind-the-Scenes Facts, Easter Eggs & Nerdy Details

“Time is linear you see, even though you zip around in it, so when you said “Gravity”, that’s the word you’d learned. But then [Isaac Newton] mishears you, he changes it to “Mavity” and because he’s coining the phrase right there and then, he then changes history from that moment on. In that moment when he changes it, it’s like temporal dominoes and it affects everything from that moment. You changed time. You change your own education system in that moment.” Simple.

12. Rehearsals with the Doctor and Donna and their evil counterparts were complicated, says director Tom Kingsley. Each scene was rehearsed with Tennant and Tate as the Doctor and Donna, and then rehearsed with those two as their monstrous alien twins, so the body doubles had a sense of how Tennant and Tate would perform – and then they kept swapping until it was right.

13. “Jimbo” the robot is a to-scale physical puppet made by creature and special effects puppeteer Brian Fisher. There’s a bespoke aluminium frame inside his body that can be posed just like a tiny puppet armature, and puppeteers use sticks attached to his limbs to make him walk and move. “He’s essentially the biggest stop-motion model we’ve ever made in our lives,” Fisher told Doctor Who: Unleashed.

14. Bernard Cribbins first appeared in Doctor Who in Christmas special “Voyage of the Damned” and recurred in multiple episodes, memorably including the Tenth Doctor’s final story “The End of Time”. Cribbins filmed his scenes for this episode at Camden Lock on May 16 2022 and sadly died two months later at the age of 93. Cribbins’ return meant a lot to everybody on Doctor Who, as Russell T Davies told Doctor Who: Unleashed:

“It’s one of the great joys of my life that at the end of Bernard’s career, at the end of his life, he came back to us to shoot what actually turned out to be his final scene, we didn’t know that at the time. He loved coming back. He had kind of retired but he loved Doctor Who. He came to our readthrough, he was there, we all went out for dinner, we had such a happy time. We wanted to do more because we loved him, he wasn’t well enough to do more but that one scene he completed fills me with absolute joy.”

15. Catherine Tate had a prosthetic for her evil copy’s long arm, and an extra fake leg strapped to her for the scene in which the monsters discuss how many knees human beings have. The sharp teeth were prosthetic and not CGI too – cue lots of puns on set about bending over backwards, getting your teeth into things and completing scenes by the skin of their teeth.