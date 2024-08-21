Breaking Down All of Helaena’s House of the Dragon Prophecies

The more intriguing interpretation, however, is that Helaena has somehow seen down through the centuries to predict the ascension of Bran Stark to the Iron Throne. Bran the Broken, of course, famously cannot walk after getting shoved out a window by Jamie Lannister in Game of Thones’ first season. Even the numbers add up—240 and 60 add up to 300, roughly the years that pass between the start of Targaryen rule in Westeros and the end of the Iron Throne—-as well as the concept of hereditary kings—as we know it.

Spools of Green and Black

“Hand turns loom, spool of green, spool of black; dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread,” Helaena intones while studying a spider at Laena Targaryen’s funeral on Driftmark. And, yes, fine, on the surface, this may all sound like nonsense, but it’s actually one of her clearer prophecies when it comes to interpreting its meaning: She’s foretelling the Targaryen civil war.

The “hand” in question is clearly Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King who is busily turning the loom of fate by manuevering his daughter into Viserys’s bed and his grandson onto the Iron Throne. The spools of thread are the factions that divide the Targaryen family: the greens for Alicent and the blacks for Rhaenyra. Both sides have dragons, but it’s a toss-up as to whether the “dragons of flesh weaving dragons of thread” is meant to reference the conflict between Alicent’s trueborn Targaryen children and Rhaenyra’s illegitimate ones, or a nod to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra’s decisions to marry each other to strengthen their corner of the family line. (Which they really get an awful lot of crap for given the fact that Alicent goes on to marry Helaena off to her own brother without a second thought.)

The Beast Beneath the Boards

One of Helaena’s more straightforward predictions is made in the season 1 episode, “The Lord of the Tides,” as she repeatedly insists that her family must “beware the beast beneath the boards.” In the following installment, “The Green Council,” she once again warns that “there’s a beast beneath the boards.” But Alicent, Otto, and the rest of the Greens are all too busy dealing with Viserys’s death and plotting to put Aegon on the throne in Rhaenyra’s place to listen.

Before the episode is over, Helaena’s once again proven right. There is a beast beneath the boards: Princess Rhaenys’s (Eve Best) dragon Meleys, who bursts from beneath the Dragonpit with her rider just in time to disrupt Aegon’s coronation The duo then flies off to fill Rhaenyra in on what the Hightowers are planning. If there was any justice this moment should have been a huge wake-up call for Team Black to take Helaena and her warnings more seriously. But, as Allicent learns to her sorrow in the second season, Westeros isn’t a place that particularly values the contributions of women when it comes to issues of war or statecraft, and Helaena’s voice remains largely ignored.

Blood and Cheese

The second season premiere of House of the Dragon contains one of the show’s most heinous deaths—-and in a franchise like this, that’s saying a lot. What makes it even worse is that Helaena saw it coming, even if she wasn’t able to precisely articulate the specifics of the threat.