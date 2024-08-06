The Future of House of the Dragon: Daeron, The Gullet, and How Many Seasons Will It Run?

To start, Condal says that Daeron Targaryen is set to appear in season 3. The youngest of Alicent’s sons has been mentioned repeatedly throughout season 2, though we have yet to see him appear in the series as he has been raised primarily in Oldtown as a ward of the Hightowers. Daeron’s dragon, Tessarion, was seen briefly flying overhead in the season 2 finale, but we have still yet to see him in person. Condal also says that season three of House of the Dragon is where “this war really comes to a big head.”

“If you look at season two, this is largely a metaphor for a nuclear conflict,” Condal argues. “If season two was the sort of the arming of the sides and the Cold War with moments of actual conflict and explosion, I think season three, really, you do start to see things boil over from here to kind of the end of the war. As always, with this show, there’s gonna be giant moments of spectacle, but also, you know, real moments of surprise and character nuance.”

One of the giant moments of spectacle that season three is looking to depict is maybe the “second most anticipated action event of Fire & Blood,” according to Condal, The Battle of the Gullet. Without getting too deep into spoiler territory, The Battle of the Gullet is considered one of the bloodiest sea battles in all of Westeros’ history and involves the Triarchy sending ships to fight against the Velaryon blockade, something that the season 2 finale has set the show in the direction toward.

Condal says that “based on what we know now [The Battle of the Gullet] should be the biggest thing to date that we’ve pulled off, and we just wanted to have the time and the space to do that at a level that is going to excite and satisfy the fans in the way it’s deserved.” He goes on to argue that battles like this are part of why the series has such a long wait between seasons. “The show is so complex,” he says, “that we’re really making multiple feature films every season. So I apologize for the wait, but I will just say if Rook’s Rest and the Red Sowing are any indication the team that we have together is [gonna] pull off a hell of a win with the Battle the Gullet in the future.”