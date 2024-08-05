House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 8 Review: The Finale That Never Was

It’s not strange that the highborn characters of House of the Dragon would care about their legacy. In the world of Game of Thrones, legacy is pretty much all they have. The best fate any king, queen, lord, or lady can hope for is to live on as a legend in a pretty song the smallfolk sing. With Rhaenyra and Alicent’s exchange, however, House of the Dragon lets slip that it too is fixated on its own legacy as an interpretative adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s work.

You may have heard by now (and I know you have if you continue to read these reviews week after week) that Fire & Blood, the Targaryen prequel novel upon which House of the Dragon is based, is written in an atypical fashion. Rather than presenting a clean omniscient narrative, Fire & Blood takes on the perspective of a “present day” Westerosi maester recounting what is known about the Dance of the Dragons in the historical record. This makes the process of adapting the book for HBO a much more discursive process than adapting A Song of Ice and Fire was with Game of Thrones.

For the most part, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal and the writers’ room have done a wonderful job of turning opaque “historical” events into compelling human drama. The show’s treatment of Rhaenyra and Alicent is a creative masterstroke, adding a layer of tragedy to an already tragic story. Additionally, the television narrative has a way of getting into its players’ heads far better than any maester-written biographies could. That’s not even to mention the George R.R. Martin-approved improvements to the beleaguered King Viserys I and the dreamy Queen Helaena as characters.

But then they have to go ahead and lampshade it all with a line like “History will paint you a villain.” It’s appropriate for Rhaenyra and Alicent to consider such a thing and it’s appropriate for the audience too as well. I just don’t want the show to be focused on it as it clearly is. While still ostensibly an enjoyable watch, the House of the Dragon season 2 finale is the weakest episode of the series thus far. That’s due, in part, to its breaking of kayfabe in acknowledging the historical record as an all-important unseen character. But mostly, it’s due to the fact that there’s no real conclusion here.

Save for Tyland Lannister’s (Jefferson Hall) hilarious sojourn with the Triarchy in Essos, very little happens in this finale that could be dubbed finale-worthy or even be treated as a surprise…and that’s not only because significant portions of the episode leaked beforehand. The final five minutes or so of the installment serve as a sort of sizzle reel of what the finale should have been with all the realm’s various armies and navies gathering for a war we’ll have to wait many months to see. In hindsight, it’s particularly wild that one the episode trailer’s biggest money shots – the Hightower host marching while the dragon Tessarion flies overhead – actually appears among the episode’s final (anti)climactic moments.

Rightly or wrongly, this finale carries with it the taint of executive interference. The pre-season announcement that season 2 would feature eight episodes rather than the traditional 10 didn’t seem highly significant at the time. But now it feels as though the writers received the altered episode order 55 pages into penning this installment. HBO’s pockets are vast, but perhaps they are not “two Rook’s Rests” deep. Complaints about the finale’s lack of finality aside though, this is still an episode of House of the Dragon, which is to say it’s a good episode of television, all things considered.