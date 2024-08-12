The Queer Love Story at the Center of House of the Dragon

It’s no coincidence either that both of these scenes have the same amount of care put into them. Both “The Burning Mill” and “The Queen Who Ever Was,” episode 3 and 8 respectively, were directed by Geeta Vasant Patel, who clearly realizes how important Rhaenrya and Alicent’s relationship is to the greater story and conflict at large.

According to Patel, their dynamic is “absolutely” the love story at the center of the show. When filming the final shots of the season finale, Patel told that she “wanted [the shots] to contrast so that you feel the relationship between these two protagonists and these sisters, these lovers in a way.” Except now, Rhaenyra is the one trapped by the confines of her station and role in society while Alicent has more freedom to choose her own path.

Some people have compared Alicent’s confession to Rhaenyra as a “coming out” scene in a way. Even though Alicent never outright says “I love you,” or confesses any kind of romantic feelings toward her friend, this is the first time in her life she is able to truly vocalize what she wants. When Rhaenrya tries to remind her how unkindly history will look upon a woman who takes what she wants, Alicent simply replies “Let them think what they must, I am at last myself.”

idk how people can sit down and watch house of the dragon without recognizing that everything rhaenyra and alicent has done doesn’t make any sense if they’re not in love with each other — gigi (@sapphosz) August 8, 2024

this is a coming out scene if you think about it https://t.co/Eybh8KYSPR — antonio (@thonlything) August 5, 2024

And this version of herself wants Rhaenyra by her side in her new life. She asks Rhaenyra to come with her, to forgo this war and live the life they dreamed of as young girls. Even though Rhaenyra declines, choosing the role her father laid out for her, there’s clearly still love there between them. Romantic, platonic, sisterly, whatever kind of love the two still hold for each other has been a driving force for both characters as the war has progressed.

There are so many layers to their love story, complicated by a society who would rather go to war with itself than let two women in love lead them. Even if their feelings for each other are no longer romantic, the kind of love and support they have for each other after everything is antithetical to the society they were raised in. This world was made to pit them against each other, to keep them separate and in their lanes as mothers and wives while the men fight for dominance, but instead, their love has kept them tethered to each other, thinking of one another even as they are distanced by the politics of war.

House of the Dragon is at its best when it shirks the confines of its source material and explores the queerness hidden between the lines. Queerness isn’t just about sexuality or who you find attractive. It’s about operating outside of the standard expectations of society – a path that was already laid out for Rhaenyra when she was chosen as Viserys’ heir.