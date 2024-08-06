House of the Dragon Showrunner Addresses Potential Nettles and Rhaena Change

The finale’s closing sizzle reel saw Rhaena’s trip to the Vale finally pay off as she came across the riderless Sheepstealer and, in one fell swoop, seemingly nixed our hopes of Nettles. We attended House of the Dragon season 2’s post-finale press conference, where showrunner Ryan Condal suggested that even if Rhaena becomes a live-action substitute for Nettles, the story might not play out how you’d expect. Despite it looking like Rhaena is destined to claim Sheepstealer, Condal explained, “Given where we are in the storytelling, I think that’s a, ‘Please stay tuned and keep watching the story.’”

Saying how the team loves Rhaena, Condal explained, “We’ve really done a lot of legwork to set her up from the beginning as someone in the Targaryen household as someone who does not have a dragon. We see how powerful an idea it is – we saw that with Aemond’s story. For someone who grows up in this family, even in a time of peace when you don’t have a dragon, how it changes how you’re identified within the family.” Rhaena was disappointed that she was shipped off to the Vale under the orders of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), although this was all part of the plan to set her on an ultimately more important path.

Condal warns that Rhaena is desperate for “that self-identification as a dragonrider and is willing to go to fairly dangerous lengths.” We’ve already seen these dangerous lengths when she camped out in the charred carcasses of sheep while in the freezing hills of the Vale and trying to track the wild Sheepstealer. As for those swings away from the source material, the showrunner mused, “Part of the fun of adapting Fire & Blood is how we interpret the history that these three different historians sometimes argue about and wrote down…We’re not trying to tell the objective truth. We’re providing the television version of one objective truth of this history. And anybody who reads the book is free to interpret it however they want to.”

This comes with a caveat, and with several ways to interpret these accounts, Condal said, “I think the Rhaena story as we’re seeing it unfold is potentially one of those interesting interpretations that we have to offer. And I would just say that we don’t do any of this stuff lightly or without thought.” There’s clearly something big coming for Rhaena: “With many of these things, we’ve planned many seasons in advance. So I would just say, you know, buckle up and take the ride with us. Hopefully, you like the destination it’s going to.” He doesn’t specifically address Nettles or debunk her appearance further down the line, but it doesn’t exactly leave us hopeful for the plucky outcast’s debut in season 3.

At this point, it’s hard to see how Nettles would fit into the story. It’s true that the wild dragon known as the Cannibal and Grey Ghost are out there somewhere, but with them remaining riderless in the book and Nettles claiming them undoubtedly playing out in a similar way to Rhaena and Sheepstealer, it would feel like a heavy-handed way to shoehorn the former into the story. Nettles is also suspected of being Daemon’s lover, but with a prevalent theory in the book that she’s secretly his daughter, Rhaena’s role as Daemon’s (Matt Smith) actual daughter also fits the narrative.