Why Did House of the Dragon Season 2’s Ending Feel So Abrupt?

House of the Dragon season 2 may not have deployed the sheer number of time jumps that the first season did, but that doesn’t mean that its pacing was perfect. In fact, one of the biggest complaints about this season is that the pacing felt off, especially with regards to the season finale. Many thought that episode 8 “The Queen Who Ever Was” was anticlimactic compared to the amount of tension that had been building toward the war all season, and it now seems like there is more than one reason for it.

We already knew that the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike in 2023 impacted the season. Even though House of the Dragon is filmed primarily in the U.K. and Europe, showrunner Ryan Condal and his lead writing partner Sara Hess are members of the WGA, which meant that they couldn’t rewrite any scenes during filming even though they were still allowed to be on set as producers. The only reason that the show was even able to finish filming at all is because the actors weren’t part of the American-based actors union SAG-AFTRA, who went on their own strike soon after.

The show could only film the prepared scripts as-written for any filming that occurred during the WGA strike. Usually productions are able to change scenes as needed if they realize that something isn’t working as it’s translated from the page to filming in person. House of the Dragon season 2 wasn’t able to do that.

On top of that, there’s been some speculation by westeros.org’s Elio Garcia that HBO’s decision to cut season 2 from 10 episodes to eight only a month or so before filming also had an impact. Garcia co-wrote the encyclopedic The World of Ice and Fire with George R.R. Martin, so even though he isn’t involved with the production of the show, he is pretty familiar with how the sausage is made, so to speak.