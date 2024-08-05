House of the Dragon Season 2 Ending Sets Up Major Season 3 Battles

What Are Hugh, Ulf, and Addam Suiting Up For?

Last we heard, Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) instructions to her new dragonriders Hugh (Kieran Bew), Ulf (Tom Bennett), and Addam (Clinton Liberty) were to fly to Green strongholds of Lannisport and Oldtown to wreak fiery havoc. Of course, plans change quickly in wartime and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) de facto surrendering of King’s Landing may have changed their course of action.

If we go by the timeline in Fire & Blood, the dragonseeds’ next destination should be the skies over the blockaded Gullet for one of the war’s bloodiest battles known as “The Battle of the Gullet.” Read on to the Velaryon and Triarchy portion of this article to find out more about that.

Where Is The Hightower Army Going With Daeron and Tessarion?

Earlier in this episode, we hear that Daeron Targaryen’s young dragon, Tessarion, has taken to wing. In the final moments, we finally get to see what the gorgeous blue dragon looks like in action as he flies above a massive Hightower host. Daeron is undoubtedly up there with Tessarion as well, though the show has not officially cast him.

The Hightower swords, led by Ser Otto’s older brother Lord Ormund Hightower, are marching northeast toward King’s Landing to join King Aegon II’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) war effort. Unfortunately for Ormund, Daeron, and the Hightowers, they will encounter many setbacks and skirmishes on their way. The Hightowers are not the stewards of The Reach, that honor belongs to House Tyrell. As such, the region is not unified in support of King Aegon II. House Beesbury and House Tarly stand in opposition to the Hightowers and they will harass them as they march across the Reach, culminating in the Battle of the Honeywine.

Did The Starks Make It Across The Twins?

Jacaerys Velaryon’s (Harry Collett) negotiations with House Frey paid off and Lord Cregan Stark’s (Tom Taylor) host of whitebeard soldiers has successfully been granted access to The Twins, cutting their travel time down to King’s Landing significantly. Here’s the thing about Westeros though: it’s big…like really big. Lord Cregan’s old men, led by Roderick Dustin, will be around to help out in the Riverlands in season 3 but any Stark reinforcements won’t turn up in the story until much later on.

Where Are Lord Jason Lannister And His Lions Bound For?

Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall), Lord of Casterly Rock and all-around ass, was adamant that he wouldn’t move his Western army until Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) provided aerial support with Vhagar. Well, Aemond’s indiscriminate torching of Sharp Point, the seat of House Bar Emmon, appears to have convinced Lord Jason to get rolling. Jason’s formidable host of a thousand knights and many thousands more men-at-arms is en route to the Riverlands to crush Prince Daemon’s newly-gained Rivermen allies.