Better Call Saul v. Breaking Bad: Which Show Was Better?

If you watched Better Call Saul, you would know this sounds pretty familiar, right? Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler (Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn) are equally tethered together. Their love story is one that will never be replicated any time soon. Both characters bring out the best and worst qualities in each other, and we root for both of them the same way we did for Walt and Jesse.

So if we’ve decided that Walt/Jesse and Jimmy/Kim is a draw, it comes down to the supporting roles. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul share many of the same tertiary players. Gus Fring and Mike Ehrmantraut (Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks) were introduced as tremendous antagonists in the original show, but the prequel series fleshed them out in ways we never got to see before.

This gave both Banks and Esposito room to maneuver their characters in revelatory ways, grounding them as humans rather than just drug dealers. Mike’s trauma as a Philadelphia cop and Gus’s sexuality are just two of the areas that were never fully touched upon before Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad deserves tremendous credit for two of their supporting characters that don’t factor into the successive series. Hank Schrader and Skyler White (Dean Norris and Anna Gunn) are fascinating individuals who play as opposition to Walter. As they become more and more important to the outcome of the plot, and we get to see some of their motivations and their struggles, we feel them trying to become their own characters outside of Walt’s world.

It would have been nice for Gilligan to explore that section of his show the way Better Call Saul does with Mike and Gus, as well as Chuck McGill and the tragic Howard Hamlin (Michael McKean and Patrick Fabian). It is in this plethora of mesmerizing performances that Better Call Saul takes a slight edge over Breaking Bad in acting and character work. Almost everyone revolves around the Walter and Jesse sun in Breaking Bad, but the other characters in Better Call Saul are their own solar systems. They don’t need to be planets orbiting Jimmy to be interesting or to matter.

Cinematography

The experience of watching these two shows is so much different than viewing a typical crime drama. The look and feel of Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s world is entrancing and engrossing at a level that might have never never been matched on television. The way we perceive these stories is able to change because of how the camera is positioned, but it’s never distracting. It’s like when an author uses a specific type of language technique to get the point across.