Better Call Saul Ending Explained: Goodbye Saul Goodman or Jimmy McGill?

But of course, Saul’s story can’t end there. When he tries to negotiate some Blue Bell mint chocolate chip ice cream for himself by offering up information about Howard Hamlin, he discovers that Kim already revealed that information to the law. Later on, Bill Oakley confirms to Saul that Kim could be in some real deep shit because of it. Sure, Bernalillo County doesn’t feel like prosecuting her now, but they reserve the right to do so. And either way, Howard’s widow is going to sue her into oblivion in civil court.

Though it’s not yet know to the viewer, that is the moment that Saul Goodman ends and Jimmy McGill is reborn. Jimmy tells Bill Oakley that he wants to tell the feds even more about the Howard Hamlin case, stuff that even Kim never would have known. And he makes sure that the U.S. Marshal overhears him so that Kim is summed to court as well. Jimmy is planning one final circus.

The Name’s McGill, Jimmy McGill

The climactic moment of Better Call Saul was always destined to occur in court. This is a legal drama after all. Jimmy’s arraignment in Albuquerque is supposed to be a formality. He has a deal with the state and Bill Oakley says this particular judge always honors those deals (even if they are absurd like this one is).

But Jimmy had no intention of following through on this deal from the moment he heard Kim was in trouble. He forces himself onto the stand, takes the solemn oath of the court and unleashes a holy torrent of righteous confessions and even more righteous lies. Jimmy tells the truth about Walter White. He was afraid of the man at first but then he realized how much money was in the meth game and dove headfirst into Heisenberg’s world. He tells the truth about Chuck as well. He could have tried harder with him. Instead he got his malpractice insurance canceled and Chuck killed himself.

Most importantly, however, he tells a lie about Kim. It was his fault and his fault alone that Howard Hamlin is dead. Kim had nothing to do with it. He gave the cops a load of B.S. so he could get his Blue Bell ice cream. And he wanted Kim in court to see this.

In the end, Jimmy McGill got himself a time machine. There is no Saul Goodman.