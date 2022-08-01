Better Call Saul: Are Walt and Jesse a Distraction?

One of the joys in watching Better Call Saul has been getting to see a myriad of favorite characters from the Breaking Bad universe in a new light. We got to see how Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) lost his ability to use his motor functions. There are great scenes in which Domingo becomes Krazy 8 (Max Arciniega), the first antagonist in the parent show. Perhaps the best connective tissue between the two programs was giving Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) a backstory.

All of these nods to the past lives of Albuquerque’s underbelly have been well-timed and perfectly executed. It allowed us to glean a clearer picture of the cartel world while not distracting from the main plot. That’s why some fans were equal parts concerned and excited when Walter White and Jesse Pinkman’s (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul) cameos were announced before the start of the final season. How would the two icons of the previous show, two men who already had their stories told completely, fit into this prequel without coming off as forced?

We still don’t know the answer to this question, and that’s what has been a big blunder as it relates to how the show is being discussed with only three episodes left. Every week we get closer to their appearance, and instead of appreciating what makes Better Call Saul one of the most artfully executed pieces of entertainment ever, some fans are tuning in with one thought in their minds: where are the meth cooks?

In some corners of the internet, the anticipation for Walt and Jesse has hijacked the watercooler talk each Tuesday morning after the show, and there is a not insignificant number of fans who only watched Breaking Bad who have tuned in to see their favorite characters from that show. In the process they are contributing to negative discourse around the spinoff. They aren’t used to the slower-burn, character-driven drama that’s on their screen. Better Call Saul is a deliberate, intentionally thoughtful story that takes all the time it needs to reach the finish line. It doesn’t need to use fan service to drive its success, but AMC clearly felt differently when they announced the Walt and Jesse reunion on social media a few months back.