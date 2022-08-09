Better Call Saul: Why Kim Has the Bleakest Fate of All

Kim Wexler’s life in 2010 Florida is profoundly unremarkable and boring. “Waterworks” makes this clear through an opening 15 minutes that follow the meaningless ins and outs of Kim’s life in excruciating detail. There is no soundtrack and barely any ambient noise – just the black and white imagery of Kim, her brunette bangs, and her regrettable corduroy skirt as she lives her unexamined life.

The details are so thoughtfully, painfully done. The biggest crisis in Kim’s new life is the substitution of Miracle Whip for traditional mayonnaise. We watch as she suffers through a lifeless backyard Florida State barbecue where her dopey husband mistakes Sweden for Switzerland. Then that same dopey husband gracelessly climbs atop her for a love-making session punctuated by his cries of “Yup! Yup! Yup!” The only thing she has to look forward to is the new Outback location down at Satellite Beach.

Somehow things are even more boring at her job as an ad copywriter for Palm Coast Sprinkler. A fellow co-worker has a birthday but no one can remember if she prefers vanilla or strawberry ice cream. Eh, strawberry’s fine. As Kim has her lunch consisting of a tuna salad sandwich with the dreaded Miracle Whip, her coworker begins to talk about something inane involving peanut butter and the scene immediately cuts away as if it can’t bear to hear any of this anymore.

All of the stylistic flourishes that Better Call Saul usually applies to its saga of crooked lawyers and bloodthirsty gangsters are applied here to the story of one quiet day in the quiet life of a quiet woman and it makes for an unexpectedly riveting experience. By the time Jimmy a.k.a. Saul a.k.a. Gene (Bob Odenkirk) re-enters Kim’s life in the phone call we saw in last week’s episode, it’s almost a drag. Because boredom really does look good on Kim. And that’s because we’re seeing her attempt to slowly absolve herself for her previous lifetime of sins.

Every major character in the Breaking Bad universe has a fatal flaw, whether it’s pride or … you know what, it’s usually just pride. Kim’s flaw is unique, however. She merely wants to be entertained. The subtle ennui clawing away at Kim from the inside out is present from her very first moment in the series. It’s well-established now that Gilligan, Saul showrunner Peter Gould, and the rest of the writing staff didn’t know what Kim’s character arc would be when she was first introduced. But ultimately, they could not have retrofitted Kim’s end to fit her beginning more perfectly.

When we first see Kim, she is casually leaning against a wall in a dimly lit parking garage, taking drags from her cigarette. It’s like at that moment she’s just waiting for something…anything to take the boredom away. Then Jimmy McGill enters the scene as the man who will make sure they never experience a dull moment ever again right up until Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) shoots Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) in the head. Through six seasons of Better Call Saul, Jimmy and Kim have all the “fun and games” they can handle and then some.