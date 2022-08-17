Better Call Saul: The Most and Least Deserved Character Deaths

The friendship that developed between Mike and Werner also served a great purpose in Mike’s character arc. When Mike executes Werner before he becomes more of a risk, we all know that a huge part of Mike’s soul is being taken forever. Werner is a good man who was more ignorant than evil. This is something that can’t be said for most of the other people in these shows. They always know what they are doing is wrong, and they follow through anyway.

3. Chuck McGill

Chuck McGill (Michael McKean) was a moral man. He was one of New Mexico’s best lawyers. He was a good son. You know what he wasn’t? A good brother. No, Chuck was filled with jealousy, angst, and even hatred for Jimmy by the time he took his own life in the third season’s finale episode. Jimmy tried his hardest to please Chuck throughout his life, but Chuck just couldn’t overcome his anger towards the rash decisions and Slippin’ Jimmy scheming that his younger brother exhibited.

Even though the ensuing seasons of the show demonstrated that Chuck was always right about where Jimmy was headed in life, the audience is still left to wonder whether a more helpful and concerned attitude from Chuck could have altered the course of both mens’ lives. When he commits suicide by kicking a lantern over in his house, it is clear that Chuck’s pure contempt left nothing left to live for. His death was a long-time coming, but that doesn’t make it any less tragic. The show should also be commended for handling mental health issues and familial angst with a deft, melancholy touch.

2. Lalo Salamanca

Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) came onto the Better Call Saul scene with guns ablazing, both literally and figuratively. He’s a combination of everything that makes the Salamanca family dangerous, but he possesses guile, and a calculated nature that is lacking in his kin. That means that he was not going to be taken out by just anybody. To defeat Lalo, you needed to be on top of your game.

Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) was well-prepared for this moment. When Lalo ambushes him at the meth lab under the laundry complex in the sixth season episode “Point and Shoot,” Gus was ready to counterattack. He kills the lights, runs to a secret gun beneath his feet, and fires away until Lalo is bleeding out. The death is deserved, both from the perspective that Lalo is a horrible person who didn’t deserve to live, and that his arch-nemesis throughout the series was the one who got him. It does feel a little cheap that Gus couldn’t defeat him without trickery, but the same can be said for how Walter would eventually beat him.

1. Nacho Varga

Nacho Varga started out Better Call Saul as just another low-level drug criminal, and he ended it as one of the iconic characters in Vince Gilligan’s New Mexican spectacle. As we got to see Nacho’s relationship with his father, his unique code of ethics in the cartel game, and his friendship with Mike Ehrmantraut ( Jonathan Banks) blossomed, he became a fan favorite on par with Jesse Pinkman. He was the most moral man in an immoral world, caught in the middle of two really bad dudes (Gus and Lalo).