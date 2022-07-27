Better Call Saul: The Best Montages

We always knew Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) was the hardest-working, smartest, and most daring person on Better Call Saul, but the montage in the middle of the second season in which she secures Mesa Verde Bank and Trust as a means to get out of Howard Hamlin’s doghouse (Patrick Fabian) assures us of this belief’s accuracy.

Kim will do whatever it takes to get what she wants, and she certainly won’t take “no” for an answer. The way we see her fail over and over (crunching up sticky notes, highlighting new potential clients, making cold calls to strangers) set to “A Mi Manera” by Gipsy Kings is extremely satisfying, albeit a little confusing until she achieves her goal.

Kim always wants to save herself, and this scene is the biggest example yet in the show of her doing so.

6. Gene Feeds the Security Guards Cinnabons

Season 6 Episode 10: “Nippy”

While this episode as a whole was a little too character-driven and slow for some viewers coming off of the high-speed pace of the middle of the season, there is no denying the beauty of seeing Gene Takovic finally pull off one of Jimmy McGill’s signature schemes. Set to some classical blues/jazz tunes in the background, Gene figures out exactly how long it will take for him and Jeff to pull off their department store heist at the Nebraska mall Gene works at.

The somewhat grotesque depictions of the Cinnabons being eaten by the security guard (I mean, these are some really gross cinnamon rolls and nobody can tell me otherwise), complete with close-up shots of the high-calorie pastries being cut and fingers being licked, is a great example of the ways Gilligan and company focus on the smallest sensations of the human experience.