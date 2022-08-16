Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 Review: Saul Gone

In my eyes, Better Call Saul ended up eclipsing Breaking Bad. Saul is a show about the simultaneous motivating and corroding nature of family influence, about falling victim to your worst impulses, how change is hard, about how self-destructive self-avoidance can be, and those themes ultimately spoke to me on a greater level than the thrilling journey of Walter White. While Breaking Bad was impressive in getting me to turn on its protagonist, BCS was miraculous in getting me to love the man behind Saul Goodman.

This time, there’s a real finality to this goodbye. I’ve had this feeling before, but it was quickly erased by the announcement of Saul. This time, if Vince Gilligan is to be believed, there are no more stories coming in this world. There is no El Camino coming up the drive. Gilligan may revisit Albuquerque somewhere down the line if the muses or desperation strike, but this is the end. Thankfully, “Saul Gone” is not just a proper, loving conclusion to these stories and characters, but it’s also one of the most artful series finales I’ve ever seen.

One of the episode’s savviest moves was staging three past-tense conversations with some of the most impactful people in Jimmy’s life, centering on regret. These conversations help illuminate who Jimmy is at his core and why, and they also end up showing how meaningful Kim Wexler was in changing Jimmy McGill’s heart. They also give us precious final moments with Mike, Walt, and Chuck, giving us a snapshot of who they were as characters on a fundamental level and allowing them a curtain call. Most fitting is that Mike is the first of these flashbacks because early on, Better Call Saul was as much Mike’s origin story as it was Saul’s. Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould have been frank about the fact that Saul’s story has evolved greatly from its original conceit, and Mike’s presence in the series may have suffered as a result, but it’s nice to see one more conversation between the two characters.

Jimmy asks Mike what he would change if given a time machine, and as if he’s pondered the question across many sleepless nights, Mike instantly suggests returning to 2001 to stop the murder of his son or going back even further to stop his own descent into becoming a crooked cop, thus preventing his son from ever being in the situation that led to his death. He also discusses using the time machine to visit his family in the future. In just a few quick lines, the pain and regret that hovers around Mike, but his desire to provide for his loved ones are all illuminated.

When we watch Saul deliver the same question to Walt during the “Granite State” timeline, Walt’s character is similarly outlined well. Walt tears into the absurdity of the premise using science and is domineering toward Saul, yet he’s wise enough to get to the heart of what Saul’s really asking. He plainly discusses his backstory with Gray Matter, the moment that curdled his genius and ultimately turned him into the petty and vindicative man that we saw clearly in “Ozymandias.” Bryan Cranston so effortlessly slips back into Walt’s skin and metaphorically paints using all of Walt’s colors.

In both instances, Saul basically acts like the living embodiment of a “No Regrets” tattoo. However, a final flashback with Chuck explains the behavior. In one of Jimmy’s weekly, selfless supply drop-offs to Chuck, he not only notices his brother reading Jules Verne’s The Time Machine, which likely inspired the questions to Mike and Walt but when Chuck suggests that Jimmy could change course when it came to his career and life choices, Jimmy observes that his brother — a man that he ultimately greatly respects — never second-guessed any of his actions. Chuck lived a life of no regrets, mostly out of his own arrogance, but it sticks with Jimmy. Ultimately, everything Chuck did stuck with Jimmy.