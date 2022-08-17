What Makes Better Call Saul’s Final Scene So Poignant?

These two have gone through a world of hurt together. They’ve also caused even more pain to the people around them. With so many emotional scars, it’s fitting that the black and white filter covering the final four hours of the series is still draped over this meeting. Jimmy leans in close and grabs Kim’s hands to help himself light the cigarette, and then something truly magical happens.

The ember engulfing the end of the tube is in color. This is only the third time there has been brightness brought to Gene’s Nebraska timeline. The other two times were both when he saw his old Albuquerque law commercials. This time the hue takes on an entirely different level of importance.

The flare on the cigarette is the last bit of hope that exists in the lives of Jimmy and Kim. When they are united once more, the world has meaning again. There’s something to live for. And even though this duo doesn’t deserve a happy ending, there is something very special about love conquering all wounds and imperfections in the universe.

Special kudos need to be given to Peter Gould for one of the most beautiful and haunting scenes in the show’s run, a five-minute moment that runs parallel to Jimmy and Kim’s first meet-up in the parking garage of the law offices of Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill. The attention to detail here is off the charts. It’s also often challenging to make something equally happy and sad simultaneously, but this is a prime example of this combination being executed in real-time.