Line of Duty: the Unanswered Questions Series 7 Could Tackle

Was Buckells really H?

Many saw it as one of the cruellest anti-climaxes in TV history when we discovered the incompetent Buckells was the mysterious ‘H’ in charge of the OCG’s criminal activity. It turns out it was he who had been feeding orders to Corbett and McQueen via laptop in series five, ordered Jo to ‘get rid of’ Kate in series six and kept spelling it ‘definately’. But it’s not like we weren’t fed enough clues that this might not be as open-and-shut as all that, so there’s hope yet that there’s actually a bit more to it.

Firstly, we know the identity of H can and did change – Buckells was just the latest in a long line after Cottan and Hilton, Fairbank and Thurwell etc – so who put Buckells in charge and why? And if the other Hs seemingly came in pairs, did Buckells have an accomplice, and if so who?

Then there’s the death of Jimmy Lakewell: when he got strangled in a jail cell in front of Buckells, it was clear from his shaky-handed, milk-sloshing attempt at a cuppa that Buckells was terrified. And Lee Banks, the OCG wrong’un what done it, had a clear message for Buckells: this is what happens to rats. This was never really explained, but it certainly looks like there’s someone else who can conveniently organise prison murders.

Another big question is who was behind Jo’s fake prison transfer papers? While Buckells suggested it was time for her to be dealt with, organising the forged release documents (with Lomax and Fleming’s signatures) not to mention the prison van is a big ask from behind bars, so who was responsible for that, and how much power do they have? Could it have been Lomax himself?

And of course, we didn’t see Buckells brought to justice, as the series ended with the suggestion but not confirmation that he might be getting public-interest immunity, so there’s surely more to unpack before his story fully ends.

Just how corrupt is Osbourne?

Series six dropped some serious hints that Osbourne might be less-than squeaky clean – one might go so far as to say ‘bent as a nine-bob note’ – and many viewers were convinced he was H.