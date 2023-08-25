The Best Brooklyn Nine-Nine Episodes

Season 4, Episode 22 – Crime and Punishment

Brooklyn Nine-Nine likes to make a habit of blowing up its entire storytelling universe in its finales. Granted, things return to normal pretty quickly after the first few episodes of the following season but it’s still admirable. The season four finale, “Crime and Punishment” upends the show’s model in a more extreme fashion than ever by sending two of the show’s lead characters to prison. Jake and Rosa are really excited to be working with one of their heroes, Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins. But when they discover that Melanie is a dirty cop she frames them for a string of bank robberies. Whoopsy daisies!

Season 5, Episode 1 – The Big House Pt. 1

“The Big House Pt. 1” presents the consequences from season four finale “Crime and Punishment.” Poor Jake and Rosa are in prison, wrongly accused of a crime they did not commit. Holt and Terry struggle to emotionally support Rosa while she’s in prison, which sends them on a series of misadventures to do increasingly difficult favors for her. Meanwhile, Jake is in the pokey with a cannibal (Tim Meadows) so things aren’t that bad. “The Big House pt. 1” is a fun example of Brooklyn Nine-Nine getting creative with new environments and circumstances for its characters.

Season 5, Episode 4 – HallowVeen

Escalation is a tricky thing for sitcoms for pull off. Many sitcoms’ primary goal is to stay on air as long as possible and keep its actors and writers employed for an extended timeframe. That means they rarely hold anything back and sometimes eschew long-term planning. That’s what makes Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Halloween series so miraculous. Every year Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a Halloween episode. And every year the Halloween heist episode is better than the last. Season five’s “HalloVeen” is the most thrilling, epic, and hilarious one yet. The entire precinct gets involved in Holt and Jake’s heist contest this time around and the conclusion leads to a Brooklyn Nine-Nine moment long in the making.

Season 5, Episode 9 – 99

Most sitcoms pull out all the stops for their 100th episode. Brooklyn Nine-Nine decides to make “99” its big one for obvious reasons. “”99” is a wonderful episode that highlights the strength of the entire cast. The 99 heads to Los Angeles for a police funeral. While there Jake convinces the crew to check out Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard. Unfortunately, they accidentally get locked in, causing them to miss their flight home for Holt’s NYPD interview. What follows is a Planes, Trains, and Automobile-style excursion home. The idea of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast road-tripping is fun enough on its own but where “99” really shines is showing how much these characters care about one another and how well they work together. Plus, once Amy Santiago: Master Planner is finally unleashed she’s the type-A nerd equivalent of Hulk in the first Avengers.

Season 5, Episode 14 – The Box

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is usually at its best when incorporating every piece in its massive, talented cast. Sometimes, however, you gotta go small. “The Box” is essentially just Jake, Holt, and a potential murderer (Sterling K. Brown). Brown’s character, Philip Davidson, is brought in for interrogation as the police have reason to believe he’s murdered his partner at their dental practice. Jake is determined to wrestle the truth out of Davidson but Holt disagrees with his tactics. Jake Peralta is a classic comedy protagonist with arrested development. He will always have a certain level of childlike glee with his job to keep the show fun. Episodes like “The Box,” however, are crucial to establishing him as a capable professional even if he’s working hard only in part to receive the ever-elusive praise from his mentor, Holt.

Season 6, Episode 2 – Hitchcock & Scully

How did we go six seasons without diving into Hitchcock and Scully’s collective past and how long are we going to have to wait before revisiting their ’80s heyday? Watching Alan Ritchson (Titans) and Wyatt Nash (Dear White People) play macho ’80s action star versions of everyone’s favorite terrible desk jockeys was enough to earn a spot on this list, but the episode also contains an interesting investigation of Jake and Boyle’s flaws as detectives and a trip to the immortal restaurant Wing Sluts. Basically, if you’re a fan of the fleeting Hitchcock and Scully joke or bizarre line-reading in a typical episode, this installment will leave you rolling with plenty of material to choose from.