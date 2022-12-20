The Best Paranormal Podcasts For All Your Spooky Needs

Whether you are heading out on a road trip, flying to your destinations, or just taking some time off, the holiday lull is a great opportunity to nerd out with podcasts.

And for spooky nerds — those who prefer to tune in to topics of the strange and unusual, and get weird with lore and scary stories — there is an abundance of paranormal-themed shows out there. The entire Aaron Mahnke universe, including the hit Lore, routinely delivers. Other well-known shows that consistently chart strong, such as Jim Harold’s The Paranormal Podcast, The Last Podcast on the Left, Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Radio Rental, and Monsters Among Us, are all worth listening to.

But might we suggest a few more that should be on your radar? Below is a list of some of our favorite paranormal podcasts to listen to this winter. These are shows we love returning because they’re driven by strong personalities and always feature creepy tales. So load up your smartphones and allow these podcasts to take you on a holiday journey you won’t soon forget And yes, most are available on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

When you want to hang out with your friends

What’s Up Weirdo?: John E.L. Tenney, paranormal researcher and Weird Lectures presenter, and Jessica Knapik are your new best friends in this hilariously strange phone call podcast where they riff on the unexplained, MMA, and other random topics.