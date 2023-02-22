Is It Really The End For You’ve Been Framed?

Presenter Jeremy Beadle pierced humanity’s soul and saw that funny home videos were what we craved. He predicted our lust for cat antics, and from his hairy teat poured forth succour in the form of grainy clips of emus attacking video cameras and old ladies getting into trouble with deckchairs.

Did Beadle know that in the future, we’d each pay hundreds of pounds for hand-held You’ve Been Framed! delivery systems? Did he foresee that today’s chief technological advancements would be geared around satisfying our need for ready access to clips of people falling off jetties? Perhaps.

YouTube wasn’t the only modern trend You’ve Been Framed! predicted. It was also an early precursor of today’s TV talent show, with misfortune taking the place of talent. Ordinary members of the public could now trade their mishaps for a few seconds on the telly and a handsome payment of £250. (Roughly equivalent to just under £400 in today’s money, unless you subscribe to the You’ve Been Framed! model of inflation, in which case it’s roughly equivalent to £250 in today’s money.) Either way, in 1990 it was enough to keep the average family in shell suits and Spooky Wooky-flavour Fiendish Feet low-fat dairy yoghurts for a year.

You’ve Been Framed! wasn’t just funny. It also fulfilled a moral function as a chastising record of human vanity and folly, a chronicle of the humiliations that result from our most Icarian ambitions. The teenager who tries to trampoline over a shed. The grandad who attempts to pull off an overly optimistic dance move at the community centre do. The cat repeatedly trying and failing to pounce on its own reflection…

Show a belligerent alien race an episode of You’ve Been Framed! and they’ll scoot away from Earth at light-speed, wiping tears of laughter from whatever orifice of theirs contains the tear duct. It’s TV proof that we’re no threat to anyone and require no destruction other than that brought about by our own refusal to submit to the combined laws of garden furniture and physics.

We also shouldn’t ignore the show’s function as a document of social history. The preponderance of videos from the early 1990s on later shows hosted by Lisa Riley and Harry Hill, make it a rich educational resource for schools. “Miss, why does that phone have a tail?” a child might ask of one clip. “Who is Fido Dido, Sir, and why did these people worship him as a king?” might another. “Ha! The collapse of that shoddily constructed skateboard ramp is just the visual metaphor I needed to fully comprehend the fall of the Soviet Union, Miss. That man in the pond is totes Gorbachev!” might say another.