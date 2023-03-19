Why David Schwimmer (& Other Hollywood Stars) Did Celebrity Bake Off

“I’m gonna be judged! I’m an actor. We don’t like that!” These are the amusing first words of Golden Globe-winning acting legend John Lithgow when he appeared on Celebrity Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off back in 2019.

And he’s got a point. Because, aside from the fact most Hollywood stars have a packed schedule, an over-protective agent and about 356 daily requests to do something for one charity or another, they also have famously fragile egos after years in the spotlight.

And let’s face it: even their most scathing one-star review has nothing on Paul Hollywood taking one beady-blue-eyed look at their lovingly crafted gingerbread diorama of Westminster Abbey, before saying “You want me to eat that? When those fondant buttresses aren’t even to scale? I wouldn’t serve it in prison!” and smashing it to pieces beneath his giant well-tanned fists. (We may have exaggerated Hollywood’s judging style for dramatic effect. But only a bit.)

So why have so many Hollywood legends said yes to the genuinely challenging and potentially demoralising Celebrity Bake Off?