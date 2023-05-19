7 True Crime Podcasts That Helped Catch the Killer

Though Lynette has never been found, Thomas’ investigation is relentless, uncovers widespread abuse of pupils by teachers at the school where Dawson taught and comes with actual results, which didn’t manifest until 2022 (the podcast began in 2018). Occasionally repetitive but worth it for a masterclass in journalism and the satisfaction that sometimes justice does get done.

Up and Vanished

Something of the opposite of The Teacher’s Pet, Up and Vanished is a difficult listen for different reasons, namely that host Payne Lindsey does not appear to be overly concerned with ethics in journalism. The cold case he’s investigating is that of Tara Grinstead, inspired by the success of seminal podcast Serial. Grinstead was a school teacher in Ocilla, Georgia, who disappeared in 2005 and was declared officially dead in 2010.

Whatever your feelings about Lindsey, it is true that his investigation into the case prompted people in the area, including the police, to give renewed attention to Grinstead’s disappearance, and although Lindsay implies various people (who weren’t) might have been responsible, his podcast did eventually help to unearth a new lead, which, perhaps indirectly, led to the arrest and trial of two men, who were ultimately not found guilty of murder but both found guilty of covering up a murder. If the means justifies the end, then fair play to Up and Vanished, though merch like “If I Vanish Call Payne Lindsey” T-shirts might not be in the best possible taste, and a whole spoof podcast called Done Disappeared was launched mocking this sort of thing (though the joke gets old pretty quick).

Bear Brook

This is a wonderful podcast that not only helped to identify the perpetrator of a horrible crime, more importantly it helped to identify the victims. The case is really sad. In 1985 two bodies were found in barrels in Bear Brook state park. But it’s not until 2000 that another two bodies, also in barrels not far away, were discovered. Then later in 2015 advances in genetic technology meant there was renewed interest in the case.

They were eventually able to identify the murderer through these advances, but with the help of listeners, the true mission became identifying the victims – a woman and three children. An absolutely fascinating case that extends wider than the Bear Brook killings and out into other cases where genealogy has massively helped in police work.

The Murder Squad

Retired detective Paul Holes and investigative journalist Billy Jensen* know a thing or two about solving cold cases. Holes spent decades searching for the infamous Golden State Killer, who was finally caught after three decades in 2018, and Jensen worked with his friend, the late Michelle McNamara (who first coined the name Golden State Killer) on her bestselling book about the case, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark.