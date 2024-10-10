The Worst Movies in the Greatest Horror Franchises

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

After the so-called Final Chapter, the Friday the 13th movies started relying on gimmicks to throw a fresh coat of paint over the formula. Following up on the copycat killer, zombie resurrection, and not-quite-Carrie, Jason was going to take Manhattan. He was going to take the HELL out of Manhattan! This was a high-concept slasher pitch with potential! Unfortunately… the studio did not have much budget for filming in New York City, so the promise of the title would be saved for the last 15 minutes of the movie.

The rest was just Jason on a boat, killing teens, but more importantly killing time. Yes, the movie really just sat on its hands for a while, having Jason’s teleportation-via-bad-editing go out of control while taking out enough victims to qualify as stuff happening. By the time Jason did make his way to Manhattan, things got entertaining (though his defeat is questionable at best), but he didn’t so much take Manhattan as he took his sweet-ass time on a pleasure cruise.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

Admittedly, this one almost feels like cheating. After the third movie tied things up by killing Damien Thorn and bringing out the big guns by having Jesus show up, someone with clout decided that we needed at least one more chapter. And sure, the reboot was a red flag for only being made for the sake of coming out on June 6, 2006 (which… fair. I respect it), but there is no bigger red flag than “made-for-TV movie.” Yeah, this one hurts.

While a continuation of the series, The Awakening is a gender-flipped retelling of the original Omen. This time, it centers around Damien’s secret daughter, Delia. Instead of just a simple retread, the made-for-TV production values turn this into a laugh-out-loud campy parody of itself. Some of the choices are a riot, like how Delia is depicted as secretly evil by casually eating a Barbie’s face while staring out the window. Not to mention the jaunty score that does not seem to understand that this is supposed to be a tense horror movie. That this movie isn’t featured on RiffTrax yet is genuinely shocking.

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Not counting the reboot that was immediately overshadowed by M3GAN, the Chucky movies and TV show are separated into two groups: the basic horror series and the experimental weird shit. After the success of the first Child’s Play, the strategy was to just keep releasing new versions of the same killer doll story that were just barely different enough. Child’s Play 3 was when that ran out of gas, as the military school setting just did not have the sauce to keep things fresh.

The formula was showing its age already, and the fact that it was such a rush job (coming out a mere nine months after the previous film) did not help it in any way. Don Mancini took a lengthy break from the series, eventually coming back with Bride of Chucky, starting the second phase of the Chucky franchise. After all, when your series revolves around a serial killer possessing a My Buddy knockoff via voodoo magic, you really should be going all-out on the crazy stuff.