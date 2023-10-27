Halloween Movies Ranked From the Absolute Worst to the Undisputed Best

Still, there are a few elements that work, like Annie and her painful death scene with Laurie, and the whole ending in which Zombie makes a daring but satisfying choice in how he’ll resolve Laurie’s trauma and the whole nasty passion play of the Myers clan. Also the first 15 minutes, scored to “Nights of White Satin,” is as grimly effective a slasher scene as you’ll see in a 2000s horror. But isn’t that damning with faint praise?

10. Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

After Halloween 4 succeeded at doing the improbable by bringing Michael Myers back from the dead in a fun way, at least for younger audiences, and all without John Carpenter or Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween 5 came out one year later to ruin all that. It was the beginning of a now very familiar trend with this series. The last movie ended with a tantalizing cliffhanger, as sweet little Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris) had been possessed by the evil spirit of Michael Myers since her Uncle Mikey was dead and burning in hell. Well, Halloween 5 takes that all back by revealing Jamie was just being precocious when she stabbed her foster mother in the bath (kids, amirite?), and Michael’s still here to do his own bit of the stabby, stabby.

When I was younger, I was annoyed that the film also killed off Rachel (Ellie Cornell) in the first half hour. Rachel had been Jamie’s older foster sister and protector in the last movie, and a convincing enough stand-in for the absent Jamie Lee. As an adult, it’s easier to understand these exhausted franchises need new surprises, yet the film fails to create an interesting teen protagonist to replace Rachel; it instead settles for the paper thin Tina (Wendy Kaplan) to kind of just be there. Yet Jamie Lloyd is still a a compelling lead, and her final confrontation with her uncle while she hides in the coffin he built for her is genuinely unnerving. Plus, Donald Pleasence really gets to go ham in the scene where he beats Michael with a stick. It just makes makes him angry.

9. Halloween Ends (2022)

In retrospect, David Gordon Green seemed to leave everything he wanted to say about Halloween on the field in his 2018 film. One of that movie’s few weaknesses, in fact, is it didn’t include a final shot of Michael succumbing to the flames after he fell into a strap sprang on him by three generations of Strode women. If only he had. Because two movies later, it’s clear that Green and his bevy of co-writers, including Danny McBride, never found a complete thought worth justifying turning their revival into a trilogy. And that’s most apparent in the third and most wanting installment of their Haddonfield cycle, Halloween Ends.

There is a a kernel of a good idea here, albeit one that was always doomed to disappoint longtime fans of the franchise: What is the true legacy of evil? Michael Myers may be evil incarnate, but his impact extends beyond just his list of victims. And conceptually, there is something to be said about doing an entire film structured around a Haddonfield kid who never met Michael, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), still becoming defined and corrupted by that evil Shape’s shadow. Hence the film’s brutally effective opening sequence where, scared to death by the idea of Michael Myers, Corey accidentally kills a kid on Halloween night. He is forever after a pariah in his community… until he becomes just like Mike.

It’s a great idea that is arguably too “elevated” for a slasher movie, and Halloween Ends never reconciles with that skepticism by having Myers be a literal character inexplicably living in a sewer for the year-plus two-thirds of the movie takes place during. He then inexplicably comes out of his hiding hole for a limp retread of Halloween 2018’s final showdown with Laurie Strode. The fact that the movie cannot commit to Corey being its main hero/villain, and ends by going through the motions, speaks to the film’s lack of conviction. The film was also marketed as a Michael Myers movie, which belies how dull all poorly written melodrama bits with Corey and Laurie’s granddaughter are. And they compose most of the film! It’s a great idea for a movie with terrible execution.