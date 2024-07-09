The Lie of Jason Takes Manhattan’s Marketing Still Hurts Friday the 13th Fans

“New York has a new problem,” declared the tagline for Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, complete with a picture of Jason’s hockey mask behind the city’s iconic skyline. To some modern readers, that tagline might seem silly. Sure, New York has its problems, but the arrival of a near-invincible, teleporting killer is orders of magnitude worse than anything currently happening in the Big Apple. Why would producers lump Jason Voorhees in with those other issues?

But when the movie released back in 1989, New York City existed in the popular imagination as a cesspool of violence, corruption, and danger. It was a nigh apocalyptic hellscape and promised to be a true challenge for the world’s most proficient killer of horny teens.

Sadly, it turns out that New York didn’t need to worry about Jason at all. Outside of a killer crane shot in Times Square, most of Jason Takes Manhattan took place on a boat. When Mama Voorhees’ baby boy finally landed in a big city, it was Vancouver, a far cry from the legendary scary place promised by advertising. And that still hurts today, 35 years later.

Jason Takes a Chance

In 1984 Paramount Pictures wanted the story of Jason to end. What began as an obvious ripoff of John Carpenter‘s Halloween (with a Carrie knockoff added to the final scene) had become a very profitable, but very embarrassing franchise for the vaunted studio. So the curtain was coming down. Yet things went sideways when the studio released Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, the strongest entry in the franchise thus far and one of the best slashers ever made. It sold like hot cakes, and while that film ended with Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman) killing Jason seemingly for good, the positive response from the film’s target audience (teenagers with disposable income) drove Paramount to let the franchise continue.