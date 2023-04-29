Scream Movies Ranked from Worst to Best 

But while that might explain the generally negative reception Scream 3 received when it was released, it doesn’t excuse the fact that it’s just not a very good film. Watched back to back with its two predecessors, Scream 3 is noticeably less tense. In fact, it’s kind of silly. Of course the whole Scream franchise is marked by satirical humor to some extent, but previously that satire had felt organic; it fit with the characters. Scream 3 ramps up the daftness to the point where characters start to feel like caricatures of themselves.

Part of the problem might be that Kevin Williamson, who wrote the two previous Screamfilms, wasn’t available to pen this one. He submitted an outline, but that was largely thrown out and the actual script writing was done by Ehren Kruger. Kruger would go on to write the screenplays for The Ring, The Ring 2, The Skeleton Key, and four Transformers movies, so it’s not like he’s an amateur, but he didn’t manage to capture Williamson’s tone. Precocious teenagers who know way too much about pop culture are Williamson’s bread and butter—he created Dawson’s Creek, after all—and his voice is sadly missing here. And there’s another (and bigger) problem with this movie.

In 1999, just before Scream 3 was due to start production, two teenagers orchestrated a massacre on their classmates at Columbine High School. The killings were so shocking that they were hard to understand, and many people were looking for some external factor to blame—video games, music, and movies were all under suspicion. Could violent media be breeding more violent kids?

I don’t want to seem disrespectful here, at all, because the events at Columbine were tragic and it’s still hard, even now, to think about. The reason it’s relevant though is that the studio was hyper-aware of the tragedy and made major changes to Scream 3 as a result. Plot lines Williamson had suggested were thrown out to ensure there was no link between the onscreen violence and high school, and in fact at one point, the studio wanted the movie to be completely void of violence and gore. Wes Craven protested on that point, insisting that Scream 3 had to be in line with its predecessors or there wasn’t any point in even labelling it a Scream film, and though he got his way, the comedy in the film was ramped up to try to compensate for it. Unfortunately, it’s not even very funny, and it might have been better for all concerned to just delay the production for a year or two.

5. Scream (2022)

It’s strange to put a movie we genuinely like so low on this list. Yet this is perhaps more of a credit to the franchise’s overall consistency than a ding against 2022’s Scream (aka Scream 5). If Scream 4 turned out to be a tad premature in tapping into ‘90s wistfulness back in 2011, then Scream 5 taking advantage of the unofficial “30-year-rule” about nostalgia proved just right. It also allowed this one to become a biting satire of legacy sequels or “requels,” as James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick’s screenplay redubs them.

Set about a quarter-century after Billy Loomis and Stu Macher’s original killing spree, Scream ’22 finds a Woodsboro that’s lived long enough to half-forget the legacy of those guys’ bloody deeds. So in a deliciously clever opening sequence, young Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) has barely any awareness of the Stab movies (the Scream films within the Scream films), preferring “elevated horror.” She doesn’t even recognize the familiar growl of Roger L. Jackson’s voice as he taunts her over the phone about liking that “boring” junk like The Babadook and The Witch. She certainly doesn’t know she’s in danger of being stabbed seven times!