The Reason Behind The Exorcist: Believer’s Biggest Change from the Original

“Exorcism is a ritual. Every culture, every religion, they all use different methods… and it’s going to take all of them.” These are the words of Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil, who’s come a long way since we last saw her in 1973’s The Exorcist. But then she saw the face of the Devil in that film, and 50 years later she now seems intent on offering a different kind of grace in David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer. In the biggest horror movie of the Halloween season, Catholics, Baptists, Pentecostals, and even an African root doctor, will come together to face evil.

It’s a far more inclusive and diverse vision of good than the narrow definition provided in the original Exorcist, a film where Jesuit priests resemble knights of the Holy Order, out to battle Satan to the death. Yet for writer-director Green, it was his first brush with the Jesuits and The Exorcist classic that informed his legacy sequel.

“I was a kid raised to go to church on Sunday at a Presbyterian Church,” Green says when we catch up with him over the phone, “and then my parents sent me to a Jesuit prep school for a year in ninth grade. I was 15 years old, and I’m [now] looking at the Catholic texts in a different way from how I had grown up. I was thinking something was one way, and now I am talking intimately and being educated by people that think things in a different way.”

Ironically, this coincided with the first time the burgeoning filmmaker watched Friedkin’s The Exorcist on VHS.