The Boogeyman Review: Classic Stephen King Story Makes for Soft Horror

In 2005, screenwriter and author Blake Snyder coined the term “save the cat” when referring to the beat in a story—usually very early on—in which a protagonist does something so admirable it instantly engenders audience sympathy and trust. Think Aladdin giving his only loaf of bread to two street urchins in the Disney movie, or Indiana Jones saving Alfred Molina from spiders, even after Molina’s buddy already betrayed him moments earlier, in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

While watching the opening moments of The Boogeyman, this concept popped into my head, as did the realization that there’s a reversal of it. Consider: Audiences as of late have been inundated with horror movies which want you to know immediately they’re playing for keeps, and their titular monster is the genuine thing. Hence the scene where a baby is stolen and sacrificed to the Devil in The Witch and a little boy with a paper sailboat gets too close to a storm drain in It. In Nope, you only hear a child’s begging before the sickening thud. The idea goes back further, too, a la Jaws (1975) and Frankenstein (1931), but horror filmmakers have become particularly insistent these days that they’re prepared to Kill the Kid.

The Boogeyman begins much the same way by introducing us to a young infant girl who’s been tucked in for another restless night of crying by her exhausted parents (David Dastmalchian and Marin Ireland). Woe unto mommy and daddy, however, for they do not realize what pitiless shadows actually lurk in their babe’s closet. Sure enough, before the title card even drops, a leathery, clawed hand wraps itself around the crib, and a sudden shriek hideously stops as blood dribbles into frame.

Yes, writer-director Rob Savage is unafraid to kill the kid in his first Hollywood-produced horror movie. At a glance, it also appears to be a confirmation that despite transitioning to Hollywood fare, Savage is the same subversive voice who made the recent cult darlings Host and Dashcam. And at least when it comes to crafting some tense jumps and jolts, The Boogeyman is very much a glossy successor to those efforts. Yet I cannot help but be taken back to the disturbing opening which insisted it is willing to go there. And maybe it is. But in a film which otherwise is only too happy to play it safe in every other sense, this opening feels less like an insidious table-setter than it does a modern genre box being checked. It’s a beat in a by-the-numbers haunted house flick.