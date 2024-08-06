The Sixth Sense: The Brilliant Horror of M. Night Shyamalan’s Sound Design

In that moment, we don’t just start to see the dead people who haunt Cole. We hear them as well.

Humanity in the Horror

Howard and Kirchberger use human breaths, sighs, and everyday noises of life throughout the film to signal the spirits of the dead interacting with the real world. After Malcolm breaks the window outside his wife Anna’s (Olivia Williams) shop, long deep breathing mixes with the blowing wind and chattering outside. Malcolm’s failed reach for the bill at his anniversary dinner with Anna gets a sting of a sharp breath intake. When Malcolm translates the Latin he hears Cole speaking, the moaning rises up in the score.

Each of these choices underscores the central horror of The Sixth Sense. At no point are we viewers alone with the characters, even when we only see one person on the screen. The breaths, moans, and other human sounds remind us of other figures constantly nearby, their suffering melding into our experiences, even if we can’t acknowledge or even understand it.

In that way, we share Cole’s predicament. We’re constantly bombarded with suffering that we cannot fully understand or process. The constant calls for help add sorrow to the scares, a sort of memento mori that won’t let us forget about our own death.

These effective scares speak to Shyamalan’s pulpy heart. But he takes it further by using the sounds to create pathos. The central conflict in The Sixth Sense involves people who don’t know how to connect with others. Disillusioned by his failure with Vincent, and separated from Anna, Malcolm sees working with Cole as his salvation. Cole is too scared of the dead people to understand what they want from him. The two find peace when they learn how to connect, Cole by helping the dead people and Malcolm by talking to Anna as she sleeps.

Thus the human sounds in the design remind viewers of the people all around us, people who could connect with us. The film doesn’t deny that it’s scary to have so many others longing to be with us. Like Cole, we don’t always want to deal with these others, or even know how to deal with it. But they’re present all the same, and the movie remains confident of the connections that can be made.