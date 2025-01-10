Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies to Watch in 2025

The Electric State (March 14)

Before making their triumphant return to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday, Joe and Anthony Russo have another Netflix project in the works. Based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State takes place in an alternate version of 1994. Because this is a Netflix movie, Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead, this time as a woman who seeks the help of a robot to find her missing brother. The Russos have also recruited a number of MCU folks and MCU-adjacent folks to flesh out the cast, including Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan in live-action roles. Meanwhile Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, and Anthony Mackie provide voices.

A Minecraft Movie (April 4)

It’s a bad sign when even Jack Black looks tired onscreen. We can see a bit of sorrow behind the boisterous comedian’s eyes as he finds himself in yet another video game adaptation and yet another movie about people getting sucked into a game. The fact that he’s alongside Jason Momoa coming straight from a T-Mobile commercial and recent Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks absolutely slumming doesn’t help.

Then again, the video game that inspired A Minecraft Movie has always been much more than it appears on the surface. And director Jared Hess got one of Black’s strangest performances in Nacho Libre. Maybe he can craft something spectacular out of what appears to be a joyless mess.

Lilo & Stitch (May 23)

Okay, it’s easy to scoff at the upcoming remake of Lilo & Stitch, especially since people will keep calling it “live-action,” despite having a computer animated character at its center. Furthermore, almost all of the Disney updates to classic animated movies have been ugly cash grabs, adding nothing to the beauty and simplicity of the originals. That said, Lilo & Stitch has a few things in its favor. One, animator Chris Sanders, who co-directed the original film and helmed The Wild Robot just last year, is back on hand, if only as the voice of Stitch. Second, it is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who made the delightful Marcel the Shell With Shoes On shorts and movie. Maybe this thing will have a heart missing from all Disney remakes that aren’t Pete’s Dragon.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (May 23)

You’re just asking for trouble when you start using words like “failure” around Tom Cruise and/or Ethan Hunt, both of whom could be called the “living manifestation of destiny.” But it sure looks like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning may be the last outing for the unstoppable Hunt.

Although the movie no longer bears the title Dead Reckoning – Part Two, The Final Reckoning picks up where the 2023 left off, with Hunt’s IMF team chasing an AI called the Entity. Although Ilsa Faust’s death in the previous film means we’ll go without Rebecca Ferguson for this one, the rest of Hunt’s team is there, which means we get more of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, alongside new addition Hayley Atwell. Even better, Christopher McQuarrie is back again to direct Cruise doing a few more insane stunts.