Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies to Watch in 2025
From big budget epics to character-driven indies, we've got lots of great sci-fi coming in 2025.
With the spice giving everyone Dune fever and Star Trek in a second renaissance, sci-fi fans have had it good these past few years. 2025 doesn’t have another Dune movie in store, but it does have a new James Cameron film, and it’s hard to get better than that. Additionally, we’ve got some smaller stories coming to streaming services, a few reimagingings of classic tales, and another movie about dino DNA. What more could you want?
Star Trek: Section 31 (Jan 24)
Star Trek: Discovery might be done, but the world it established continues. Star Trek: Section 31, premiering straight on Paramount+, checks in on Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), the Mirror Universe duplicate of Michael Burnham’s former beloved captain. Once the cruel Empress for the Terran Empire, Georgiou now serves in Section 31, Starfleet’s Black Ops division.
Look, it’s hard not to be skeptical about Section 31. The concept was used well in its initial appearances in Deep Space Nine, but it has come to represent the edginess Discovery too often infused into its stories. Still, it does have the glorious Yeoh in the lead alongside the always likable Sam Richardson and Kacey Rohl as Rachel Garrett, the doomed Captain from the Next Generation classic “Yesterday’s Enterprise.”
Mickey 17 (March 7)
We really hate even typing the date next to Mickey 17 for fear that Warner Bros. will bump back the release again or cancel the thing altogether. But it seems like we might finally, FINALLY get to see Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to Best Picture winner Parasite. Bong’s English-language films have always been his most bonkers, whether it’s casting Chris Evans as a baby-eating revolutionary or letting Jake Gyllenhaal do whatever it is Jake Gyllenhaal’s doing in Okja. Mickey 17 promises to continue that trend with Robert Pattinson playing several clones of a man who sold himself to a corporation. Wackiness and anti-capitalism will surely ensue.
The Electric State (March 14)
Before making their triumphant return to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday, Joe and Anthony Russo have another Netflix project in the works. Based on the illustrated novel by Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State takes place in an alternate version of 1994. Because this is a Netflix movie, Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead, this time as a woman who seeks the help of a robot to find her missing brother. The Russos have also recruited a number of MCU folks and MCU-adjacent folks to flesh out the cast, including Chris Pratt and Ke Huy Quan in live-action roles. Meanwhile Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, and Anthony Mackie provide voices.
A Minecraft Movie (April 4)
It’s a bad sign when even Jack Black looks tired onscreen. We can see a bit of sorrow behind the boisterous comedian’s eyes as he finds himself in yet another video game adaptation and yet another movie about people getting sucked into a game. The fact that he’s alongside Jason Momoa coming straight from a T-Mobile commercial and recent Academy Award nominee Danielle Brooks absolutely slumming doesn’t help.
Then again, the video game that inspired A Minecraft Movie has always been much more than it appears on the surface. And director Jared Hess got one of Black’s strangest performances in Nacho Libre. Maybe he can craft something spectacular out of what appears to be a joyless mess.
Lilo & Stitch (May 23)
Okay, it’s easy to scoff at the upcoming remake of Lilo & Stitch, especially since people will keep calling it “live-action,” despite having a computer animated character at its center. Furthermore, almost all of the Disney updates to classic animated movies have been ugly cash grabs, adding nothing to the beauty and simplicity of the originals. That said, Lilo & Stitch has a few things in its favor. One, animator Chris Sanders, who co-directed the original film and helmed The Wild Robot just last year, is back on hand, if only as the voice of Stitch. Second, it is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who made the delightful Marcel the Shell With Shoes On shorts and movie. Maybe this thing will have a heart missing from all Disney remakes that aren’t Pete’s Dragon.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (May 23)
You’re just asking for trouble when you start using words like “failure” around Tom Cruise and/or Ethan Hunt, both of whom could be called the “living manifestation of destiny.” But it sure looks like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning may be the last outing for the unstoppable Hunt.
Although the movie no longer bears the title Dead Reckoning – Part Two, The Final Reckoning picks up where the 2023 left off, with Hunt’s IMF team chasing an AI called the Entity. Although Ilsa Faust’s death in the previous film means we’ll go without Rebecca Ferguson for this one, the rest of Hunt’s team is there, which means we get more of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, alongside new addition Hayley Atwell. Even better, Christopher McQuarrie is back again to direct Cruise doing a few more insane stunts.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina (June 6)
When it was announced that the John Wick franchise would continue with the wonderfully titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, people kept asking if the original series director Chad Stahelski would be back after the glorious John Wick: Chapter 4. Instead journeyman Len Wiseman signed on to helm the story of newcomer (Ana de Armas) to the Ruska Roma killers.
Ballerina will add some new wrinkles to the deep killer mythology, including Norman Reedus as a mysterious benefactor and Gabriel Byrne as the chief villain. We’ll also get to see welcome faces again, including Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. But the best news comes from Stahelski himself, who said “Yeah, I’m thinking I’m back” after it was revealed he directed a few action sequences for the new movie.
Elio (June 13)
Pixar may have dumped Turning Red directly to streaming, but it soon found an audience and established itself as one of the studio’s better recent entries. Turning Red director Domee Shi teams up with Adrian Molina, co-writer and co-director of the also excellent Coco, and first-time feature director Madeline Sharafian for Elio.
Elio follows a nerdy 11-year-old (Yonas Kibreab) who gets beamed into space to serve as humanity’s representative at an intergalactic conference. Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, and Shirley Henderson voice the various aliens who, probably, teach him something about life.
28 Years Later (June 20)
The best part of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland‘s 28 Days Later came when Jim (Cillian Murphy) and his fellow survivors arrive at a military base only to find not safety from rage-infected zombies, but a thoroughly human threat. Boyle and Garland will certainly have more of that in mind for their latest collaboration 28 Years Later, which begins on an island where survivors live in peace. But eventually peace always leads back into the wasteland.
Our guide into that nightmare will be played this time by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who certainly seems to be getting a lot of prime roles. He’ll be joined by Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer, at least one of whom will certainly play a human who does terrible things. Or maybe that role will go to Jim, played by a returning Murphy.
M3GAN 2.0 (July 27)
The delightful Chucky TV series may have met its end, but we’re not done with killer dolls just yet. The TikTok era’s answer to Talking Tina is back in M3GAN 2.0, along with all of the same cast and creatives. Gerard Johnstone directs and Akela Cooper writes this sci-fi horror about the titular overprotective AI doll (voiced by Jenna Davis and performed by Amie Donald), who terrorizes her creator Gemma (Allison Williams) and young girl (Violet McGraw). But the most exciting part may be seeing what viral marketing ideas Blumhouse has this time around.
Jurassic World Rebirth (July 2)
Wait… they’re rebuilding Jurassic Park again?! If only some movie existed to warn people against putting profits over good sense. Then again, given that the last entry in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, decided that big bugs would be better than dinosaurs to bring the original cast back, maybe we want Universal to give it another go.
Given that Gareth Edwards of Godzilla and Rogue One fame steps in, we’ll likely have plenty of dino action in Jurassic World Rebirth. The plot involves a group of scientists led by Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s black ops expert, who search a dino reserve for a medical cure. This in turn will surely invite some conversation about humanity’s hubris and chaos, and other ideas Universal will ignore when the box office receipts come in.
Mercy (August 15)
In Mercy, Chris Pratt plays a detective charged of a crime he did not commit. No, that doesn’t sound terribly interesting, nor does it sound like sci-fi. But given that Mercy comes from director Timur Bekmambetov, a simple plot leaves more room for over-the-top action set-pieces. As he did in Wanted and Night Watch, Bekmambetov will surely fill the screen with eye-popping sequences. Moreover, Mercy takes place in a near-future, which means that there will be plenty of nifty gadgets and frightening surveillance equipment to add some oomph to the proceedings, as will co-stars Rebecca Ferguson and Annabelle Wallis.
The Bride! (September 26)
How do you improve on perfection? That’s the question facing veteran actor Maggie Gyllenhaal, who chose for her sophomore directorial effort a remake of Bride of Frankenstein. Her answer, it seems, is to veer as far as possible from the source material. Gyllenhaal sets The Bride! in 1930s Chicago where a murdered woman (Jessie Buckley) is resurrected as a mate for Frankenstein’s monster (Christian Bale). According to early synopses, the Bride will lead a woman’s movement in the Windy City, but if the stylish production photos are any indication, the movie’s tongue will be in its cheek enough to promise some zaniness to accompany its political relevance.
Tron: Ares (October 10)
Yes, it’s been a long time since 2010’s Tron: Legacy, but not as long as it had been between that film and the original Tron from 1982. Still, Tron: Ares has been mired in production for several years now, as the movie went through several creatives before landing on director Joachim Rønning, who most recently made The Young Woman and the Sea. Throughout the process, Jared Leto has remained a consistent in the project. Leto plays Ares, a program who reverses the usual Tron plot and enters the human world on a secret mission. Although Daft Punk will not be on hand to score Ares’s adventure, they have an able replacement in Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails.
Predator: Badlands (November 7)
The original Predator was a delightful genre mash-up, one that used a sci-fi premise to inject horror into a gratuitous ’80s action flick. Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg pulled a similar trick with 2022’s Prey, in which a Comanche woman fended off an alien attack in 1719. However, it remains to be seen if Trachtenberg can do it again for Predator: Badlands. Instead of directly following Prey, Badlands takes place on a wasted hunting ground where twin sisters played by Elle Fanning try to survive. That’s not the most compelling premise, but between Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane, Trachtenberg hasn’t disappointed yet.
The Running Man (November 7)
Edgar Wright movies are always worth keeping an eye on, and his next one is intriguingly a second adaptation of a 1982 Stephen King novel (published under the name Richard Bachman), The Running Man. While Wright won’t likely be able to match the insanity of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie and its gonzo Steven E. de Souza script, it’s clear that he has his own unique approach to The Running Man. In Wright’s version, Glen Powell plays Ben Richards, a contestant on a post-apocalyptic game show in which he’s chased by murderous hunters. Love Lies Bleeding breakout Katy M. O’Brian appears as a fellow contestant, and Josh Brolin portrays Dan Killian, the show’s malevolent producer.
Bugonia (November 7)
Another year, another Yorgos Lanthimos movie. Although the idiosyncratic Greek filmmaker is reteaming with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, both of whom appeared in Kinds of Kindness, Bugonia isn’t an original screenplay. Instead Lanthimos remakes the 2003 Korean comedy Save the Green Planet!, directed by Jang Joon-hwan.
In Bugonia, Stone plays a powerful CEO who gets kidnapped by a conspiracy theorist (Plemons) and his brother, who believe that she’s an invading alien. Jang presented that material with zany lightness, but expect Lanthimos to give it lots of unusual dialogue and awkward silences.
Avatar: Fire and Ash (December 19)
What is there to say about Avatar: Fire and Ash? It’s made by James Cameron and James Cameron never loses. Period. The third entry in the Avatar series takes its blue heroes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) away from the sea people joined in Avatar: The Way of Water. This time they meet the fire people, bringing their adopted daughter Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and probably villain Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) with them. But you know what? It doesn’t matter what the plot is because it’s going to look amazing and we’re all going to love it, and Cameron will win again.
Death of a Unicorn (TBA)
Even though we’ve got a trailer and a synopsis for Death of a Unicorn, it’s still hard to figure out what exactly it is. Clearly it’s got comedic and satirical aspects. After all, it stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter who hit and kill a unicorn while driving to a retreat hosted by a powerful pharmaceutical CEO. That modern medicine plot gives the movie a sci-fi angle, but A24 has been calling it a horror movie as well. Is it all of those things? None of them? Who knows, but even though it comes from a first time writer/director in Alex Scharfman, A24 tends to hit more than it misses, so we’re going in with optimism.
Frankenstein (TBA)
It’s kind of surprising that Guillermo del Toro hasn’t already made a Frankenstein movie. A romantic, misunderstood monster story, complete with lots of weird science, seems right up his alley. Thankfully, Netflix is finally giving del Toro the chance to make that film, and hopefully will allow him to get as expressive as he was in 2023’s Pinocchio.
Del Toro’s Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, who is urged by Dr. Pretorious (Christoph Waltz) to finish work on his monster (Jacob Elordi). Modern scream queen Mia Goth plays Frankenstein’s beloved Elizabeth while a perfectly cast Burn Gorman plays Frankenstein’s assistant Fritz. It sounds like del Toro’s hewing pretty closely to the Universal Monsters version of the story, so let’s hope we get some florid speeches from Waltz.