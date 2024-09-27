Scavengers Reign Is a Sublime Sci-Fi Series That Deserves a Season 2

Over the course of the season we begin to learn more and more about the characters’ lives before and after joining the ship, and the colliding psychologies and fateful decisions that sealed their collective destinies. The show begins many months after the event that forced our survivors to abandon ship. We’re introduced to three pockets of survivors and watch as they adapt or die (sometimes both).

There’s Sam (Bob Stephenson) and Ursula (Sunita Mani), captain and biologist respectively, whose knowledge of and mastery of the living environment around them could be instrumental in bringing the Demeter 227 and the bulk of its cryogenically suspended crew to the surface of the planet, thus providing them with a means of escape. Along the path of their perilous journey the pair are forced to square the circles of their differing natures, and learn the meaning of symbiosis, sacrifice, and kinship.

There’s Azi (Wunmi Mosaku) and Levi (Alia Shawkat), a human and a robot, who arguably form the heart and soul of the show. As Levi’s circuits become infected by the Gaia-like, interconnected sentience of the planet, Azi grapples more than most with what it means to be both free and alive, reckoning with a new paradigm that could redefine humanity’s lonely position in the cosmos – and her own place within it. Their relationship as it evolves provides some of the most rousing, uplifting and heartbreaking sequences of the series.

And, finally, there’s Kamen (Ted Travelstead), a deeply damaged and troubled soul whose rescue, or co-opting, by a native creature with telepathic and telekinetic powers unleashes a foreign force on Vesta that threatens to destroy them both, and everything around them.

Here the show grapples with both ecology and psychology, showing how humanity’s greed and desperation can corrupt whole ecosystems, and the ways in which the unprocessed trauma, grief and selfishness of one solitary human can curdle or sever the destinies of those who encounter them. These ideas of power, ego and control are explored again later in the season, when Kamen and the creature’s unintentionally malevolent symbiosis is mirrored in a trio of new human characters. Humans, after all, don’t require telepathy in order to subjugate or wreak havoc. Nature at large may be benign, or at least indifferent, but our free will – or the illusion of it – can make us uniquely dangerous.

Viva la Vesta

There is arguably another main character in the story: the planet itself. Vesta itself is alive and aware in ways that boggle the mind. Everything on its surface is connected. Everything – no matter how bizarre or fantastical – makes perfect sense in its wider context.