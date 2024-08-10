Tron: Ares D23 Trailer Breakdown: Grid Incursions, ISOs, and Jeff Bridges Returns

At its D23 fan event in Anaheim, California on Friday night, Walt Disney Studios unveiled a first, exclusive look at footage from Tron: Ares, the third entry in what is now officially the Tron film franchise—which wasn’t a foregone conclusion after Tron: Legacy underperformed back in 2010.

Following up on the ending of that film, in which the AI character Quorra (Olivia Wilde) escaped from the Grid into the real world with Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), Tron: Ares is leaning fully in that direction with the Grid itself invading our world through the machinations of the malevolent program known as Ares (Jared Leto).

Leto and fellow cast members Greta Lee and Evan Peters came onto the D23 stage before the footage was shown, joined somewhat surprisingly by Jeff Bridges, the original Kevin Flynn, who arrived first to warm up the crowd. Even more surprisingly, Bridges also shows up at the end of the footage. Since both Flynn and his digital alter ego, Clu, apparently perished at the end of Tron: Legacy, this is something of a surprise—although we suppose that anything can be rebooted in the online world.

‘We’re not going there, they are coming here’

Early in the Tron: Ares footage, the villainous Julian Dillinger (Peters, no doubt playing a descendant of original Tron corporate baddie Ed Dillinger) says that while we’ve been looking for life in the stars, we didn’t realize that it was here all along in the Grid. Somehow that digital universe has apparently been restarted after Sam Flynn shut it down at the end of Tron: Legacy. And now, Peters intones, “We’re not going there, they’re coming here.”