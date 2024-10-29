How The Electric State Sees the Russo Brothers Return to Big Sci-Fi Action

“We fell in love with the artwork,” Russo says during a panel at MCM London. “There’s a very loose narrative behind the artwork, but you could see the worldbuilding in the book and you could feel the themes that he was playing with. They were profound and very topical themes about technology, very cleverly placed in an alternate period of the 1990s, and we felt it was a very rich world we could tell a story in and that’s what started the journey.”

Simon Stålenhag’s artwork has achieved a cult following, with his work already inspiring Prime’s Tales from the Loop anthology, and several tabletop RPGs. His art is characterized by retrofuturist science fiction tech intermingled with mundane, everyday environments. But turning those images into a film is no small task.

As Anthony Russo says, “[The film] took a while to develop because while Simon Stålenhag’s artwork is so intriguing, you look at it and it is set in our shared past, but it is not exactly what we know to be our shared past… It took quite a long time to find a narrative in that space.”

The Happiest Place on Earth?

That narrative formed around the character of Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), and her search for her brother. In bringing Stålenhag’s imagery to the screen, the Russos worked with Dennis Gassner – “One of the greatest production designers of all time” as Joe Russo calls him. His work includes The Truman Show, three Bond movies, and Bladerunner 2049, among many others.

“We had to build the world out with Simon’s incredible work as an inspiration,” Joe Russo says.