The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the 2000s

A Scanner Darkly (2006)

We all know the heavyweight adaptations of the works of Philip K. Dick: Blade Runner (of course, the big behemoth that towers above all), Total Recall, Minority Report, the Prime Video series based on The Man in the High Castle. But Richard Linklater’s 2006 adaptation of Dick’s novel A Scanner Darkly, in which an undercover law enforcement agent named Bob Arctor infiltrates a drug underground in a near-future dystopia, only to become addicted himself and lose track of his own identity, is strangely forgotten today, if only because it’s nothing like those other sci-fi blockbusters.

Linklater shot principal photography with his actors—Keanu Reeves as Arctor, plus Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder, and others—over six weeks in Austin, Texas, then turned the digital footage over to a team of animators for rotoscoping, which is the laying of animation over the live-action footage frame by frame. While this led to numerous delays, the finished film is not only a bleakly funny look at a drug-damaged society on the brink, but has a surreal, dreamlike quality that is found in Dick’s books, if not always in the movies based on them. It’s no kiddie cartoon, that’s for sure.

Idiocracy (2006)

Satire and science fiction have gone hand in hand for decades (Dr. Strangelove, Dark Star, Galaxy Quest, etc.), but Idiocracy took the pairing to a whole new and unnerving level. Directed and co-written by Mike Judge of Beavis and Butthead and Office Space fame, the film stars Luke Wilson as a U.S. Army librarian named Joe who is placed in hibernation during a military experiment—along with a prostitute named Rita (Maya Rudolph)—and stays there for 500 years. When they awaken, it’s to a world in which stupidity, consumerism, and consumption are the dominant traits of humanity, and the president of the United States (Terry Crews) is a former wrestler and porn actor.

All but buried by 20th Century Fox (reportedly because the studio did not want to offend some of the corporations lampooned in the movie), Idiocracy is even more prescient today, what with a former reality show host and possible convicted felon vying once again to seize the government he tried to overthrow while a blithely ignorant populace sits drooling in front of their TVs. It’s goofy and scathing at the same time, and a stark warning of what could be coming our way… if it’s not here already.

The Fountain (2006)

The Fountain is in many ways an excellent example of a filmmaker pushing to get his vision onscreen no matter what. Writer-director Darren Aronofsky originally planned to shoot the movie with Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett as his leads where they’d play characters in three different time periods, and he got $70 million to work with thanks to those names. But when Pitt dropped out, Aronofsky was forced to reconceive the project, slicing the budget in half as he got Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz to fill the lead roles instead.

It was a box office failure despite all that, which is a shame because The Fountain is Aronofsky’s lost masterpiece. Set in the past, present, and far future, with Jackman and Weisz playing variations on the same characters, The Fountain is a meditation on death, loss, and life (and the acceptance that comes with the first two) that may be a bit hard to follow but is deeply moving and richly rewarding if you stick with it. Aronofsky’s ambitions don’t always land, but with The Fountain they came pretty damn close.