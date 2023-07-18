Hidden Gem Sci-Fi Movies on Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee is packed to the gills with free-to-watch movies and TV shows, and the streaming app now boasts a few original productions of its own, but when there’s so much choice at your fingertips, how do you decide what’s worth your precious eyeball time?

If you’re on the lookout for a hidden sci-fi gem to check out, we’ve got you! This list sorts the science fiction wheat from the science fiction chaff, and we’ll be updating it regularly to make sure all the best options are still available, while adding any new gems that appear on the streaming service in the future.

Daybreakers

Daybreakers is one of the most overlooked vampire movies of the modern era, but its sci-fi elements really do shine and its clinical vibes are not what you’d expect from your average bloodsucker tale. It’s inventive, entertaining, and definitely worth a look.

Directed by Michael and Peter Spierig (Jigsaw), the movie is set in a future where the world is almost completely populated and controlled by vampires. Vampire scientist Edward Dalton (scream king Ethan Hawke) is researching a human blood substitute, but he and his colleague work for a huge corporation called Bromley Marks that supplies human blood to an endlessly thirsty population. Meanwhile, a former vampire (Willem Dafoe) thinks he has a cure that can turn all the vampires back into humans again – something that Bromley Marks wants to avoid at all costs.