The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies of the 1950s

It Came from Outer Space (1953)

The first sci-fi film directed by Jack Arnold—who would also helm classics like The Creature from the Black Lagoon and his masterpiece The Incredible Shrinking Man—It Came from Outer Space echoes The Man from Planet X by presenting alien invaders as more misunderstood than menacing. Based on a treatment by no less than Ray Bradbury, the film is set in a small Arizona town where the inhabitants gradually come under the influence of aliens in a ship that has crashed nearby in the desert. But the beings aren’t hostile; they’re merely borrowing the townspeople to facilitate repairs to their craft so that they can depart in peace.

It Came from Outer Space is a first in many ways. It was the first 3D sci-fi movie, and it was perhaps the first to present aliens that were completely non-humanoid, looking more like amorphous one-eyed horrors than the super-intelligent creatures they are. When their plan is discovered, and they learn of their impact on the town, the aliens offer to destroy themselves and their ship rather than continue, a proposal rejected by local astronomer John Putnam (Richard Carlson), who works to negotiate a truce between the town and the creatures. And he does: It Came from Outer Space ends on an optimistic note, making it one of the more humane genre films of its time.

The Magnetic Monster (1953)

Produced by Ivan Tors as the first in his unofficial “Office of Scientific Investigation” trilogy that included Riders to the Stars and Gog (both 1954), The Magnetic Monster follows two OSI agents (Richard Carlson and King Donovan) looking into a strange energy anomaly. It turns out to be a new radioactive isotope, which is doubling in mass and size every 11 hours as it keeps consuming energy and releasing deadly waves of radiation, threatening the very existence of Earth itself.

The Magnetic Monster is one of the most unusual sci-fi films of the era in that the title “monster” never truly appears onscreen. The premise is handled with intelligence and lots of tension, unfolding almost as a procedural, and the climax, which cleverly recycles about 10 minutes of footage from the German movie Gold (1934) as the scientists attempt to stop the isotope with a giant new generator, is genuinely exciting. There’s a bit of debate over who actually directed this minor gem: Curt Siodmak is the director of record, although Herbert L. Strock (who later directed Gog) was rumored to have taken over when Tors was displeased with Siodmak’s early footage.

Gog (1954)

Another film from producer Ivan Tors (but without recycled footage from a different movie), Gog is set at a secret scientific research center at which a space station is being built and conditions for space travel are studied. One by one, the scientists at the underground facility are being murdered, and an investigator (Richard Egan) sent to solve the crimes discovers that the supercomputer which runs the center, “the Brain,” is at the heart of the mystery. But who is controlling the Brain?

As with his previous sci-fi projects (including Riders to the Stars), Tors, who also conceived the story, puts a lot of stock in science fact, grounding his movie in a sense of realism that was lacking in many other pictures of the time. It may be exposition-heavy at times and certainly dated, but Gog still manages to maintain a decent level of suspense, punctuated by some shockingly brutal deaths.