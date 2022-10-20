Black Adam Review: Not Even Dwayne Johnson Can Save DC

When the movie begins, we meet Teth-Adam as a slave 5,000 years ago, with his native land of Kahndaq under the tyrannical rule of King Anh-Kot. The brutal ruler has his slaves digging for “Eternium” (which may or may not bear similarities to James Cameron’s “Unobtanium”) from which he can fashion the Crown of Sabbac, which will give whoever wears it limitless power.

Teth-Adam ends the king’s reign—just as the latter is putting down a brutal revolution—by receiving the power of the Seven Wizards. This is activated by saying the word “Shazam” and turning into a nearly invincible, massively powered being who lays waste to everything around him. Soon he is imprisoned again, this time by the wizards who realize he may not be worthy of their power after all.

Cut to modern-day Kahndaq where archaeologist Adrianna Tomaz (Shahi), her brother, and an associate are trying to track down the Crown and use it to free Kahndaq from the rule of the vicious criminal organization Intergang. Just as they discover its resting place, they are attacked by enemy soldiers, but Adrianna recites the inscription on the crown which awakens Teth-Adam, who bursts out of his tomb and once again begins destroying everything in sight—while sparing Adrianna and her young son.

His activity draws the attention of Task Force X and government super-being watchdog Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who dispatches the Justice Society—Hawkman (Hodge), Doctor Fate (Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell)—to deal with this new menace, even as Adrianna and her son desperately try to convince Adam that he can once again be the hero that Kahndaq has long waited for.

We mentioned earlier that the Snyderverse is no more, but we’re pretty damn sure that Zack Snyder secretly directed this movie anyway. It has so many of his trademarks: the desaturated, dull gray-and-brown color palette; countless ominous shots of cloud-roiled skies; heroes filmed to look like gods or at least statues of deities; and endless scenes filmed in slow-motion (or sometimes speeded-up slow-motion), with every single movement carrying a ponderous, portentous weight that really isn’t there.

It’s also super self-serious, which doesn’t play to Johnson’s strengths as an easygoing, rather jocular performer. He’s got the physical presence as always, but even as Teth-Adam slightly loosens up throughout the course of the picture it still sounds like he’s even saying his few one-liners through gritted teeth. Played like a grimdark cross between the T-800 of Terminator 2 and the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer, he’s just big, but he feels hollow, even when his tragic secret is revealed two-thirds of the way through the movie.